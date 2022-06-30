Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Rob Zombie’s Munsters Movie Casts Original Sitcom’s Eddie Munster Actor as The Tin Can Man

Butch Patrick will play the role of Eddie's robot in the upcoming film

Rob Zombie casts Butch Patrick in The Munsters
Rob Zombie and Butch Patrick (via Instagram) and Butch Patrick (via CBS)
Advertisement
Advertisement
June 30, 2022 | 1:42pm ET

    Rob Zombie’s movie adaptation of The Munsters has added the original sitcom’s Butch Patrick as Eddie’s robot The Tin Can Man.

    Patrick played the child werewolf Eddie Munster in the ’60s TV show. In the original, Eddie builds a robot, The Tin Can Man, for a science fair, but his invention is sabotaged. Thankfully Grandpa would come to the rescue and help fix the robot.

    Zombie took to Instagram to share the news: “Where’s Eddie you ask? Well, I’ll tell you! My good buddy @the_real_butch_patrick_ is now in THE MUNSTERS as THE TIN CAN MAN. I am thrilled to have another original Munster in my new film. Get ready for some robot fun!”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Patrick joins Pat Priest — who replaced Beverly Owen as Marilyn Munster 14 episodes into the show’s original 70-episode run — as the only original cast members announced for the reboot. The overall cast also includes Jeff Daniel Phillips as Herman Munster, Sheri Moon Zombie as Lily Munster, and Daniel Roebuck as Grandpa, as well as characters played by Catherine Schell, Jorge Garcia, Sylvester McCoy, Richard Brake, and Cassandra Petersen (aka Elvira).

    The Munsters 2022 Teaser Trailer
     Editor's Pick
    Rob Zombie Unveils First Teaser Trailer for The Munsters: Watch

    Rob Zombie has been sharing frequent updates from the movie set, unveiling behind-the-scenes shots of the cast and costuming as filming progresses. A teaser trailer for the reboot dropped earlier this month, showing that Zombie was remaining faithful to the original sitcom. The film is expected to debut in theaters and on Peacock before the end of the year.

    Fans of Rob Zombie’s music can also catch the rocker on his co-headlining US summer tour with Mudvayne. The outing kicks off in late July, with tickets available here.

    Advertisement

    Below you can see Rob Zombie’s Instagram post with Butch Patrick and revisit the trailer.

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Kiss farewell tour 100 cities

Gene Simmons: KISS to Add Another 100 Cities to Ongoing Farewell Tour

June 30, 2022

Facial Recognition Technology Identifies Mother of Rush's Geddy Lee in Holocaust Photo

June 30, 2022

Lzzy Hale on Roe v Wade overturn

Lzzy Hale "Disgusted" by Supreme Court's Overturn of Roe v. Wade: "We Will Fight Back. We Will Not Be Quiet."

June 29, 2022

Steve Carell waited on Alice Cooper

Steve Carell Recalls the Time He Waited on His Doppelgänger Alice Cooper: Watch

June 29, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Rob Zombie's Munsters Movie Casts Original Sitcom's Eddie Munster Actor as The Tin Can Man

Menu Shop Search Sale