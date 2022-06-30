Rob Zombie’s Munsters Movie Casts Original Sitcom’s Eddie Munster Actor as The Tin Can Man

Rob Zombie’s movie adaptation of The Munsters has added the original sitcom’s Butch Patrick as Eddie’s robot The Tin Can Man.

Patrick played the child werewolf Eddie Munster in the ’60s TV show. In the original, Eddie builds a robot, The Tin Can Man, for a science fair, but his invention is sabotaged. Thankfully Grandpa would come to the rescue and help fix the robot.

Zombie took to Instagram to share the news: “Where’s Eddie you ask? Well, I’ll tell you! My good buddy @the_real_butch_patrick_ is now in THE MUNSTERS as THE TIN CAN MAN. I am thrilled to have another original Munster in my new film. Get ready for some robot fun!”

Patrick joins Pat Priest — who replaced Beverly Owen as Marilyn Munster 14 episodes into the show’s original 70-episode run — as the only original cast members announced for the reboot. The overall cast also includes Jeff Daniel Phillips as Herman Munster, Sheri Moon Zombie as Lily Munster, and Daniel Roebuck as Grandpa, as well as characters played by Catherine Schell, Jorge Garcia, Sylvester McCoy, Richard Brake, and Cassandra Petersen (aka Elvira).

Rob Zombie has been sharing frequent updates from the movie set, unveiling behind-the-scenes shots of the cast and costuming as filming progresses. A teaser trailer for the reboot dropped earlier this month, showing that Zombie was remaining faithful to the original sitcom. The film is expected to debut in theaters and on Peacock before the end of the year.

Fans of Rob Zombie’s music can also catch the rocker on his co-headlining US summer tour with Mudvayne. The outing kicks off in late July, with tickets available here.

Below you can see Rob Zombie’s Instagram post with Butch Patrick and revisit the trailer.