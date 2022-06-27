Rob Zombie Unveils Wild NSFW Animated Video for “Shake Your Ass-Smoke Your Grass”: Watch

Rob Zombie has unveiled an animated music video for the song “Shake Your Ass-Smoke Your Grass” from his 2021 album, The Lunar Injection Kool Aid Eclipse Conspiracy.

The wild clip comes ahead of Zombie’s co-headlining US tour with Mudvayne. The month-long outing, featuring support from Static-X and Powerman 5000, kicks off July 20th in Maryland Heights, Missouri, and wraps up August 21st in The Woodlands, Texas, with tickets available via Ticketmaster.

The video for “Shake Your Ass-Smoke Your Grass” features a bevy of outlandish characters shaking a lot of ass and smoking a lot of grass, and in some cases doing both at the same time. The clip, which has a few NSFW scenes, was created by Hungarian animator Balázs Gróf, whose work can be seen at his official website.

In addition to releasing music videos and getting ready for his tour, Rob Zombie has been working hard on a big-screen adaptation of the 1960s sitcom The Munsters. The rocker-director unveiled a teaser trailer earlier this month, revealing that his version is very faithful to the original TV show. The film is expected to debut in theaters and on Peacock later this year.

Check out the video for “Shake Your Ass-Smoke Your Grass” below, and pick up tickets to Rob Zombie’s upcoming tour dates here.