Robert De Niro, a Swiftie? “I’m Not Not a Fan” of Taylor Swift

"I have all of her albums"

Robert De Niro (photo by Olivier Strecker) and Taylor Swift (photo courtesy of artist)
June 9, 2022 | 8:27am ET

    He’s playing a bit mum on the subject, but it looks like Taylor Swift can count Robert De Niro among her legions of fans. In a recent interview with Varietythe Oscar-winner admitted to having “all of her albums,” conceding, “I’m not not a fan.”

    The main subject of the interview was the Tribeca Film Festival, which De Niro and Jane Rosenthal founded in 2002. The event returned to New York City today, and Taylor Swift’s All Too Well: The Short Film is screening at the event. Naturally, then, Variety asked the co-founders if they were fans of the artist, to which De Niro replied, “I have all of her albums. I’m not not a fan. I probably hear her music and like it on the radio. My young daughter puts a station on, and it drives me crazy when they chat. When they have music, it’s OK.”

    All Too Well: The Short Film accompanied Swift’s 10-minute version of the Red song of the same name. Swift wrote, directed, produced, and appeared in the visual, which appears to comment on her ill-fated relationship with Jake Gyllenhaal. The artist will discuss her approach to the filmmaking at the Tribeca event A Conversation with Taylor Swift, which will take place June 11th at the Beacon Theater.

    Swift and De Niro will soon appear together in David O. Russell’s upcoming film Amsterdam, which features Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, John David Washington, and a million other big names.

    Last month, Swift continued her re-recorded discography project by sharing “This Love (Taylor’s Version),” which we named Song of the Week. Soon after, she delivered NYU’s 2022 Commencement Speech.

