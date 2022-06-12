Even Robert Fripp and Toyah Willcox are psyched for Rage Against the Machine’s long-awaited reunion tour. The married musical couple take on “Killing in the Name” for their latest “Sunday Lunch” performance, which comes less than a month from the kickoff of RATM’s first tour in more than a decade.

A few days ago, RATM themselves got us pumped up for the tour by posting a new rehearsal clip of the band performing “War Within a Breath.” The tour launches July 9th in East Troy, Wisconsin, with tickets available here.

Now, King Crimson guitarist Fripp and his singer wife, Toyah, are jumping on the RATM train with a rendition of the classic “Killing in the Name.” In the clip, Toyah wears a sheer top with heart-shaped pasties, as she gradually smears red paint over her stomach and arms.

As far as the musical performance, it’s actually one of the couple’s better covers, with Robert playing Tom Morello’s iconic guitar riff and Toyah offering up a pretty solid delivery of Zack de la Rocha’s repeated line, “Some of those that work forces / Are the same that burn crosses.” And yes, she ends with the song’s classic line, “F**k you, I won’t do what you tell me.”

It’s not the first time in recent weeks that Robert and Toyah have gone political with their “Sunday Lunch” performance, as they covered Neil Young’s “Rockin’ in the Free World” and Living Colour’s “Cult of Personality” to protest Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Recent performances have also seen them covering Hole’s “Celebrity Skin,” Radiohead’s “Creep,” and The Black Keys’ “Lonely Boy.” Their most viral cover remains a rendition of Metallica’s “Enter Sandman” featuring Toyah riding an exercise bicycle.

Watch Robert and Toyah perform Rage Against the Machine’s “Killing in the Name” below, and pick up tickets to RATM’s upcoming tour here.