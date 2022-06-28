Robert Fripp and Toyah Are Taking “Sunday Lunch” on the Road for a 2023 Tour

Everyone’s favorite frisky rock couple, Robert Fripp and Toyah Willcox, are bringing their popular “Sunday Lunch” YouTube series to live stages on a 2023 tour.

As Consequence has been chronicling for a good portion of the pandemic, King Crimson guitarist Fripp and new wave singer Toyah have been entertaining the masses every Sunday with their off-beat covers of popular rock songs, featuring Toyah in various wild and revealing outfits.

Now, the married couple are ready to take the show on the road, announcing Tuesday (June 28th) via Twitter that a 2023 tour is happening, but that venues and box office details were yet to come. The pair are based in England, and at this time it’s unclear if the outing will be a UK/European jaunt or a North American run … or, hopefully, both.

Robert and Toyah began the series of cover songs in 2020, with a truly bizarre rendition of Black Sabbath’s ‘Paranoid” even getting the attention of the legendary metal band’s guitarist Tony Iommi. In an exclusive, the metal godfather told Heavy Consequence that the couple had “gone mad.”

However, it was an early 2021 cover of Metallica’s “Enter Sandman” featuring Toyah wearing a very revealing top while riding an exercise bicycle, that truly went viral, amassing more than 8 million views to date. Since then, Robert and Toyah have graced us with covers of Scorpions’ “Rock You Like a Hurricane,” Motorhead’s “Ace of Spades”, Billy Idol’s “Rebel Yell”, Heart’s “Barracuda”, The Prodigy’s “Firestarter”, The Velvet Underground’s “Venus in Furs,” and many more songs — all featuring Toyah in various eye-catching outfits.

Most recently, the couple covered Foo Fighters’ “All My Life” with Toyah wearing nothing but strategically placed gold leaf on her body as she poured paint all over herself.

The tour tease comes just after Fripp announced his “An Evening of Conversation” tour with his producer, manager and business partner David Singleton. Tickets for the Fall 2022 North American outing are available here.

Stay tuned as Robert Fripp and Toyah Willcox reveal the dates, venues, and ticket info for their 2023 tour. In the meantime, see Toyah’s tour announcement tweet and watch a few of the couple’s most memorable “Sunday Lunch” performances below: