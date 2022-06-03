Robert Plant and Alison Krauss kicked off their Raise the Roof world tour on Thursday (June 1st) in Canandaigua, New York, where they performed tracks from their two collaborative albums and even a few Led Zeppelin classics. Watch videos from the concert and see the full setlist below.

Beginning with “Rich Woman,” the Dorothy LaBostrie and McKinley Millet-penned track that opened the duo’s 2007 smash Raising Sand, Plant and Krauss went on to perform cuts like The Everly Brothers’ “The Price of Love” and Raise the Roof original “High and Lonesome.”

Perhaps most exciting, however, was their duet of Led Zeppelin’s “Rock and Roll,” which Plant and Krauss had never before performed together. Sharing vocal duties, the pair countrified the song with a boisterous violin and shuffling percussion. Later, they brought out the Page and Plant tune “Please Read the Letter,” as well as Zeppelin’s “The Battle of Evermore” and “When the Levee Breaks.”

After rocking and rolling in New York, Plant and Krauss will hit the likes of Chicago, Philadelphia, and Salt Lake City, with a few European dates in between. The world tour ends on September 4th in Austin, and tickets are on sale now via Ticketmaster.

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss’ Canandaigua, New York Setlist:



Rich Woman (Li’l Millet and His Creoles cover)

Quattro (World Drifts In)

Fortune Teller (Benny Spellman cover)

The Price of Love (The Everly Brothers cover)

Rock and Roll (Led Zeppelin cover)

Please Read the Letter (Jimmy Page & Robert Plant cover)

Let Your Loss Be Your Lesson (Little Milton cover)

High and Lonesome

Last Kind Words Blues

You Led Me to The Wrong

Trouble With My Lover (Allen Toussaint and Leo Nocentelli cover)

Go Your Way

It Don’t Bother Me (Bert Jansch cover)

The Battle of Evermore (Led Zeppelin cover)

Searching for My Love (Bobby Moore & The Rhythm Aces cover)

When the Levee Breaks (Memphis Minnie & Kansas Joe McCoy cover)

Gone Gone Gone (The Everly Brothers cover)

Somebody Was Watching Over Me

Encore:

Stick With Me Baby (The Everly Brothers cover)

Can’t Let Go