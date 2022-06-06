Menu
Rocklahoma Festival 2022 Lineup: Korn, Shinedown, FFDP, Evanescence, Megadeth, and More

The Labor Day weekend event also features Cypress Hill, The HU, In This Moment, and more

Rocklahoma 2022
June 6, 2022 | 2:45pm ET

    The lineup for the 2022 Rocklahoma festival has been announced, and features Korn, Shinedown and Five Finger Death Punch as headliners. The three-day fest takes place September 2nd-4th in Pryor, Oklahoma, and also boasts such acts as Evanescence, Megadeth, Cypress Hill, and more.

    For most of its run, Rocklahoma took place in May, but last year moved to Labor Day weekend as events shifted around due to the pandemic. For its 15th incarnation this year, it’s sticking to September, calling itself “America’s biggest Labor Day Weekend Party.”

    Weekend passes go on sale this Friday (June 10) via the festival’s website at discounted Phase 1 pricing. Beginning June 17th, prices will go up, and continue to do so in the following weeks.

    Joining the aforementioned bands on the bill are Seether, Three Days Grace, Jelly Roll, In This Moment, Skillet, Underoath, Ice Nine Kills, Motionless in White, Black Veil Brides, The HU, Nothing More, Bad Wolves, Bad Omens, Palaye Royale, Dorothy, Suicidal Tendencies, Lit, Quiet Riot, and many more acts.

    See the full lineup in the poster below.

    Rocklahoma 2022 poster

