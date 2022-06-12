Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Roddy Ricch Arrested After Attempting to Enter Governors Ball with Loaded Firearm

The rapper's performance at the festival was canceled

Roddy Ricch
Roddy Ricch (photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)
Advertisement
Advertisement
June 12, 2022 | 1:24pm ET

    Roddy Ricch missed his scheduled set at Governors Ball on Saturday after he was stopped trying to enter the festival’s grounds with a loaded weapon.

    TMZ reports that Ricch and two other individuals were arrested after police officers allegedly found a loaded firearm inside the vehicle that was transporting them to the festival. The rapper is facing four counts of criminal possession of a weapon, possession of a large capacity ammo feeding device, and unlawful possession of that device, and is expected to be arraigned on Monday.

    Ricch wasn’t the only Governor Ball performer who missed their scheduled set this weekend. Migos pulled out of the festival at the last-minute, and were replaced by Lil Wayne, who missed his set due to plane problems, and was replaced by A$AP Ferg.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Halsey’s Governors Ball performance did take place as scheduled, and included a cover of Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill.”

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

halsey kate bush cover running up that hill a deal with gov ball 2022 watch

Halsey Covers Kate Bush's "Running Up That Hill" at Governors Ball: Watch

June 12, 2022

Robert and Toyah - RATM

Robert Fripp and Toyah Take on Rage Against the Machine's "Killing in the Name": Watch

June 12, 2022

Jason Alexander mugshot

Britney Spears Granted Restraining Order Against Ex-Husband Who Crashed Her Wedding

June 11, 2022

Paris Hilton Chose Britney Spears' Wedding Over DJing for President Biden

June 11, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Roddy Ricch Arrested After Attempting to Enter Governors Ball with Loaded Firearm

Menu Shop Search Sale