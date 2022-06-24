Actors, Artists, and Musicians React After Supreme Court Overturns Roe v. Wade

The Supreme Court has dealt a shattering blow to American healthcare and reproductive rights, overruling Roe v. Wade in a 5-4 decision and ending a constitutional right to abortion after almost 50 years.

The news is not a surprise, having been leaked by Politico last month. But today’s announcement will trigger many previously unenforced laws, effectively banning abortion in 26 states.

As previously reported, the decision came in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which saw Mississippi’s only abortion clinic sue after the Mississippi legislature passed an abortion ban if “the probable gestational age of the unborn human” was thought to be more than 15 weeks. Lower courts consistently found the law unconstitutional under Roe v. Wade, as well as Planned Parenthood v. Casey, a 1992 ruling that affirmed the right to abortion. Now, right-wing activists on the court have overturned close to five decades of constitutional precedent.

The decision was met with horror and outrage among people across the country. “Just one word: Rage,” Josh Gad said. Lynda Carter tweeted, “The people of Texas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, and many other red states shouldn’t have to travel for abortion care.”

Maggie Rogers wrote, “abortion is healthcare. bodily autonomy is a human right.” “Fuck,” Tim Heidecker said. “Sending love and my support to all the women out there now under attack by this Christofascist movement.” FINNEAS wrote, “I don’t even know what to say other than absolutely fuck this.” Tomberlin added, “hate it here.” Phoebe Bridgers summed it up in two words, writing, “fucking evil.”

Deerhoof placed the ruling as part of a broader legal assault on American rights. “Whether it’s abortion, gun control, corporate power, arresting you without reading you your rights, using your tax dollars to benefit religious institutions, the Supreme Court is deliberately laying waste to the hopes, needs, and safety of the vast majority of the US population,” the band explained in a statement.

“If you’re gonna talk about how divided we are as a nation, you’ll want to mention SCOTUS decisions like this one, handing power to state reps in crazy-ass gerrymandered districts and completely ignoring the will of the majority of US citizens,” Jason Isbell said. “This is not what the people want.”

“GET YOUR FICTIONAL HATEFUL BIBLE STORIES AND YOUR FAKE FICTIONAL RELIGIOUS BULLSHIT OUT OF OUR FUCKING LIVES,” Billy Eichner wrote, adding, “FUCK YOU.” Justin Vernon said, “This is not the country we were promised.” Cat Power wrote, “MAD AS HELL.”

“Speechless,” Tegan and Sara tweeted. “Striking down Roe v. Wade will have devastating repercussions for so many people.” Laura Jane Grace posted, “somehow, I feel this will only get worse.”

Pearl Jam wrote, “No one, not the government, not politicians, not the Supreme Court should prevent access to abortion, birth control, and contraceptives. People should have the FREEDOM to choose. Today’s decision impacts everyone and it will particularly affect poor women who can’t afford to travel to access health care.

If you are in need of reproductive healthcare, or just hoping to donate money to someone that can help, here are some resources: This document provides a roundup of abortion funds in every state; Aid Access provides abortion pills via mail to all 50 states; and you can also contact your Senators and demand they codify in law the right to abortion.

I’m absolutely terrified that this is where we are – that after so many decades of people fighting for women’s rights to their own bodies, today’s decision has stripped us of that. https://t.co/mwK561oxxl — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) June 24, 2022

abortion is healthcare.

bodily autonomy is a human right. — Maggie Rogers (@maggierogers) June 24, 2022

fucking evil. — traitor joe (@phoebe_bridgers) June 24, 2022

I don’t even know what to say other than absolutely fuck this — FINNEAS☮️ (@finneas) June 24, 2022

embarrassed to do any self promotion for the new record, on such a dark day. Fuck.

GET YOUR FICTIONAL HATEFUL BIBLE STORIES AND YOUR FAKE FICTIONAL RELIGIOUS BULLSHIT OUT OF OUR FUCKING LIVES. FUCK YOU. — billy eichner (@billyeichner) June 24, 2022

Speechless. Striking down Roe v. Wade will have devastating repercussions for so many people. This decision is a slippery slope. What next? If you have the funds, consider giving to https://t.co/ayj3kKeh9e or https://t.co/tM6mL3KzZE — Tegan and Sara (@teganandsara) June 24, 2022

sheesh — T (@tylerthecreator) June 24, 2022

Whether it's abortion, gun control, corporate power, arresting you without reading you your rights, using your tax dollars to benefit religious institutions, the Supreme Court is deliberately laying waste to the hopes, needs, and safety of the vast majority of the US population Advertisement — 𝔻𝕖𝕖𝕣𝕙𝕠𝕠𝕗 (@deerhoof) June 24, 2022

You don’t need 280 characters today. Just one word: Rage https://t.co/ECu46yV70L — Josh Gad (@joshgad) June 24, 2022

omg no — jenny lewis (@jennylewis) June 24, 2022

This country is a disgrace — Best Coast (@BestCoast) June 24, 2022

Nothing matters except voter registration and turnout. @WhenWeAllVote https://t.co/iRVbowSCNq — Judd Apatow 🇺🇦 (@JuddApatow) June 24, 2022

Just depressing — quinta brunson (@quintabrunson) June 24, 2022

Wow, just landed after 6 hours of no Wi-Fi on plane to read the news. It’s time (once again for the fatigued) to learn there is no letting up at ANY point. There is no more “ignore the news/willfully ignorant & will just work itself out eventually” y’all better get serious people — Dr. Love (@questlove) June 24, 2022

If you’re gonna talk about how divided we are as a nation, you’ll want to mention SCOTUS decisions like this one, handing power to state reps in crazy-ass gerrymandered districts and completely ignoring the will of the majority of US citizens. This is not what the people want. Advertisement — Jason Isbell (@JasonIsbell) June 24, 2022

throw the whole court away. — joy oladokun is doing a puppet show. (@joyoladokun) June 24, 2022

And yet somehow I fear this year will only get worse — Laura Jane Grace (@LauraJaneGrace) June 24, 2022

Disturbing world — Girlpool (@girlpool) June 24, 2022

hate it here — tomberlin (@tomberlin) June 24, 2022

"We must vote to get the 5,000 government officials replaced with people who think just like them!!! We must vote!!! That is the answer" — JEAN DEAUX° (@jeandeauxmusic) June 24, 2022

TODAY,

TRUMPS RADICAL

(REPUBLICAN) SUPREME COURT,BECAME RESPONSIBLE FOR THE DEATHS OF HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS OF AMERICAN WOMEN.THEY

CAN’T BE PROSECUTED, BUT MAKE NO MISTAKE…

“THEY ARE GUILTY”‼️

WHAT OTHER RIGHTS

(WE TAKE 4 GRANTED) ARE NEXT⁉️

BE AFRAID BE VERY AFRAID‼️ — Cher (@cher) June 24, 2022

The people of Texas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, and many other red states shouldn’t have to travel for abortion care. https://t.co/m2HqzvGhDc Advertisement — Lynda Carter ☮️ (@RealLyndaCarter) June 24, 2022

Supreme Court my ass — Danny DeVito (@DannyDeVito) June 24, 2022

What a dark day for women and what a dark day for our country. — Paul Feig (@paulfeig) June 24, 2022

Incredibly sad day for this country. Join us in turning some of your sadness and anger into donations for national network of abortion funds. Give what you can and keep giving. Share this far and wide. https://t.co/kwFMPBpwQ9 — Mandy Patinkin (@PatinkinMandy) June 24, 2022

A majority of 6 United States Supreme Court justices lied under oath during their Senate confirmation hearings. — Bradley Whitford (@BradleyWhitford) June 24, 2022

No. Not gonna last. This country is not the country we are supposedly promised. This is not for all, it’s for some. Advertisement — blobtower (@blobtower) June 24, 2022

