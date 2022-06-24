Menu
Actors, Artists, and Musicians React After Supreme Court Overturns Roe v. Wade

"Just one word: Rage"

Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
June 24, 2022 | 11:44am ET

    The Supreme Court has dealt a shattering blow to American healthcare and reproductive rights, overruling Roe v. Wade in a 5-4 decision and ending a constitutional right to abortion after almost 50 years.

    The news is not a surprise, having been leaked by Politico last month. But today’s announcement will trigger many previously unenforced laws, effectively banning abortion in 26 states.

    As previously reported, the decision came in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which saw Mississippi’s only abortion clinic sue after the Mississippi legislature passed an abortion ban if “the probable gestational age of the unborn human” was thought to be more than 15 weeks. Lower courts consistently found the law unconstitutional under Roe v. Wade, as well as Planned Parenthood v. Casey, a 1992 ruling that affirmed the right to abortion. Now, right-wing activists on the court have overturned close to five decades of constitutional precedent.

    The decision was met with horror and outrage among people across the country. “Just one word: Rage,” Josh Gad said. Lynda Carter tweeted, “The people of Texas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, and many other red states shouldn’t have to travel for abortion care.”

    Maggie Rogers wrote, “abortion is healthcare. bodily autonomy is a human right.” “Fuck,” Tim Heidecker said. “Sending love and my support to all the women out there now under attack by this Christofascist movement.” FINNEAS wrote, “I don’t even know what to say other than absolutely fuck this.” Tomberlin added, “hate it here.” Phoebe Bridgers summed it up in two words, writing, “fucking evil.”

    Deerhoof placed the ruling as part of a broader legal assault on American rights. “Whether it’s abortion, gun control, corporate power, arresting you without reading you your rights, using your tax dollars to benefit religious institutions, the Supreme Court is deliberately laying waste to the hopes, needs, and safety of the vast majority of the US population,” the band explained in a statement.

    “If you’re gonna talk about how divided we are as a nation, you’ll want to mention SCOTUS decisions like this one, handing power to state reps in crazy-ass gerrymandered districts and completely ignoring the will of the majority of US citizens,” Jason Isbell said. “This is not what the people want.”

    “GET YOUR FICTIONAL HATEFUL BIBLE STORIES AND YOUR FAKE FICTIONAL RELIGIOUS BULLSHIT OUT OF OUR FUCKING LIVES,” Billy Eichner wrote, adding, “FUCK YOU.” Justin Vernon said, “This is not the country we were promised.” Cat Power wrote, “MAD AS HELL.”

    “Speechless,” Tegan and Sara tweeted. “Striking down Roe v. Wade will have devastating repercussions for so many people.” Laura Jane Grace posted, “somehow, I feel this will only get worse.”

    Pearl Jam wrote, “No one, not the government, not politicians, not the Supreme Court should prevent access to abortion, birth control, and contraceptives. People should have the FREEDOM to choose. Today’s decision impacts everyone and it will particularly affect poor women who can’t afford to travel to access health care.

    Check out a roundup of some reactions below.

    If you are in need of reproductive healthcare, or just hoping to donate money to someone that can help, here are some resources: This document provides a roundup of abortion funds in every state; Aid Access provides abortion pills via mail to all 50 states; and you can also contact your Senators and demand they codify in law the right to abortion.

