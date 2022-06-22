Roger Waters Plays Medley of Songs from The Wall on Colbert: Watch

Roger Waters stopped by the set of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Tuesday, June 21st to preview his upcoming “This Is Not a Drill Tour.” The former Pink Floyd frontman delivered a gripping medley performance of “The Happiest Days of Our Lives” and “Another Brick in the Wall Pts. 2 & 3.”

Spry as ever at 78 years old, Waters rocked out with a full band and pianist as a duo of backup singers helped fill out the vocals. Sadly, lyrics like “There were certain teachers who/ Would hurt the children in any way they could/ By pouring their derision upon anything we did” are just as relevant as they were more than four decades ago — if not more so.

On July 6th, Waters will finally embark on his long-awaited “This Is Not a Drill Tour,” which you can get tickets for at Ticketmaster. In addition to “a dozen great songs from Pink Floyd’s golden era,” the long-delayed trek will likely feature cuts from his 2017 solo album Is This the Life We Really Want?

Even a pandemic couldn’t keep the oft-outspoken rocker from feuding with his former bandmates, however. Last October, former Pink Floyd drummer Nick Mason laughed off Waters’ accusations of being bullied by the rest of the band by joking that Joseph Stalin, too, was bullied.