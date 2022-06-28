Menu
Russell Crowe to Play Demon-Fighting Priest in The Pope’s Exorcist

Based on the memoirs of Father Gabriele Amorth, who claimed to have performed more than 100,000 exorcisms for the Vatican

Russell Crowe Popes Exorcist Julius Avery Screen Gems
Russell Crowe, photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
June 28, 2022 | 10:40am ET

    Russell Crowe is set to play the real-life equivalent of John Constantine in his next film, The Pope’s Exorcist, per The Hollywood Reporter.

    The supernatural thriller will star Crowe as the late Father Gabriele Amorth, the Italian priest who claimed to have performed well over 100,000 exorcisms for the Vatican before his death in 2016 at 91 years old. It will draw from Amorth’s memoirs An Exorcist Tells His Story and An Exorcist: More Stories, along with other detailed accounts of his demon-excising exploits that he left behind.

    The Pope’s Exorcist will be directed by Julius Avery, who’s best known for the 2018 Nazi zombie film Overlord. The movie has been in the works at Screen Gems for several years, as evidenced by all the hands that have touched the script. The current iteration is penned by Evan Spiliotopoulos (Charlie’s AngelsBeauty and the Beast) with revisions by Chuck MacLean, which is in turn based on an original draft by Chester Hastings and R. Dean McCreary that was revised by Michael Petroni.

    Production on The Pope’s Exorcist is planned to begin in September.

    Crowe certainly isn’t lacking for projects at the moment. He’ll soon join the MCU as Zeus in Taika Waititi’s Thor: Love and Thunder, out July 8th, and has two more movies on the way: Peter Farrelly’s war drama The Greatest Beer Run Ever and Poker Face, which he directed, wrote, and will star in. After that, Crowe will play a currently unknown character in the Sony Universe of Marvel Characters movie Kraven the Hunter.

