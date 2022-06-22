Menu
Santigold Unveils 2022 “The Holified Tour”

A 19-stop tour supporting her upcoming album, Spirituals

Santigold, photo by Frank Ockenfels
June 22, 2022 | 11:41am ET

    Santigold is gearing up for the release of her new album, Spiritualsand you’ll be able to say grace in person on her just-unveiled 2022 “The Holified Tour.”

    The 19-date trek kicks off in October in Atlanta, Georgia. Santigold will hop along the east coast to her hometown of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. She’ll hit up Boston and New York on her way into Canada, before stopping in the midwest on her way to the west coast. “The Holified Tour” wraps November 17th in San Diego, California.

    Check out the full list of tour dates below. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 24th, at 10:00 a.m. local time, with pre-sale beginning tomorrow, June 23rd. Use pre-sale code DAZZLE and get your tickets here.

    Spirituals drops September 9th and pre-orders are ongoing.

    10/09 — Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre
    10/11 —  Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore
    10/13 — Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall
    10/16 — Boston, MA @ House of Blues
    10/17 — Brooklyn, NY @ Great Hall at the Avant Gardner
    10/19 — Montreal, QC @ Mtelus
    10/21 — Toronto, ON @ The Danforth Music Hall
    10/24 — Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
    10/25 — St. Paul, MN @ Myth Live
    11/03 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
    11/05 — San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
    11/07 — Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
    11/08 — Seattle, WA @ Showbox Sodo
    11/10 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
    11/11 — Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium
    11/13 — Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater
    11/14 — Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre
    11/16 — Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues
    11/17 — San Diego, CA @ Soma

Santigold Unveils 2022 "The Holified Tour"

