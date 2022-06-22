Santigold Unveils 2022 “The Holified Tour”

Santigold is gearing up for the release of her new album, Spirituals, and you’ll be able to say grace in person on her just-unveiled 2022 “The Holified Tour.”

The 19-date trek kicks off in October in Atlanta, Georgia. Santigold will hop along the east coast to her hometown of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. She’ll hit up Boston and New York on her way into Canada, before stopping in the midwest on her way to the west coast. “The Holified Tour” wraps November 17th in San Diego, California.

Check out the full list of tour dates below. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 24th, at 10:00 a.m. local time, with pre-sale beginning tomorrow, June 23rd. Use pre-sale code DAZZLE and get your tickets here.

Spirituals drops September 9th and pre-orders are ongoing.

10/09 — Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre

10/11 — Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore

10/13 — Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall

10/16 — Boston, MA @ House of Blues

10/17 — Brooklyn, NY @ Great Hall at the Avant Gardner

10/19 — Montreal, QC @ Mtelus

10/21 — Toronto, ON @ The Danforth Music Hall

10/24 — Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

10/25 — St. Paul, MN @ Myth Live

11/03 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

11/05 — San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

11/07 — Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

11/08 — Seattle, WA @ Showbox Sodo

11/10 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

11/11 — Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium

11/13 — Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater

11/14 — Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre

11/16 — Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues

11/17 — San Diego, CA @ Soma