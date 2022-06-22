Santigold Unveils 2022 “The Holified Tour”

Santigold is gearing up for the release of her new album, Spirituals, and you’ll be able to say grace in person on her just-unveiled 2022 “The Holified Tour.”
The 19-date trek kicks off in October in Atlanta, Georgia. Santigold will hop along the east coast to her hometown of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. She’ll hit up Boston and New York on her way into Canada, before stopping in the midwest on her way to the west coast. “The Holified Tour” wraps November 17th in San Diego, California.
Check out the full list of tour dates below. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 24th, at 10:00 a.m. local time, with pre-sale beginning tomorrow, June 23rd. Use pre-sale code DAZZLE and get your tickets here.
Spirituals drops September 9th and pre-orders are ongoing.
10/09 — Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre
10/11 — Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore
10/13 — Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall
10/16 — Boston, MA @ House of Blues
10/17 — Brooklyn, NY @ Great Hall at the Avant Gardner
10/19 — Montreal, QC @ Mtelus
10/21 — Toronto, ON @ The Danforth Music Hall
10/24 — Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
10/25 — St. Paul, MN @ Myth Live
11/03 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
11/05 — San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
11/07 — Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
11/08 — Seattle, WA @ Showbox Sodo
11/10 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
11/11 — Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium
11/13 — Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater
11/14 — Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre
11/16 — Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues
11/17 — San Diego, CA @ Soma