Scrubs Nearing a Revival According to Creator Bill Lawrence: “We’re Gonna Do It”

Scrubs fans can let their minds run free like an eagle because creator Bill Lawrence gave his strongest commitment yet to reviving the medical comedy-drama during a cast reunion panel at Austin’s ATX TV Festival on Sunday.

“We’re gonna do it because people still care about it and we enjoy spending time with each other,” Lawrence said (via Deadline), while acknowledging the main cast members beside him, including Zach Braff, Donald Faison, Sarah Chalke, John C. McGinley, Judy Reyes, and Neil Flynn. “We’re all so grateful any of you still care, it gives us an excuse to hang out together. We are happy to spend time with each other in any way,” he said.

Faison elaborated on the realistic possibility of the show — which wrapped in 2010 — returning in some capacity, saying, “Here’s the deal: I think we all want a reboot and want to work together again, but it couldn’t be a full season. Maybe like a movie or something we could shoot in a few months. With everything Bill is doing now, he’s never going to be free again.” Presumably referring to Lawrence’s roles as co-creator, writer, and executive producer on the Emmy-winning comedy Ted Lasso while also launching the upcoming Harrison Ford-starring Apple TV+ series Shrinking, Faison struck at the true obstacle of the revival: “If he finds the time, we’ll do it.”

Elsewhere, Lawrence squashed the premise of a full spin-off of the fan-favorite episode “My Musical” — responsible for a number of the show’s iconic music moments — saying, “I don’t know if there will be a Scrubs musical unless this cast all say they want to do that. Do you really want to hear Sarah sing? No, you don’t.” As to what the characters are up to now, Reyes suggested, “I think Turk and JD finally come out.”

Fans have already been treated to a 2022 on-screen reunion between Braff and Faison via their T-Mobile Super Bowl ad. Meanwhile, Braff just appeared in the latest episode of Obi-Wan Kenobi and recently starred opposite Gabrielle Union in the Disney+ reboot of Cheaper by the Dozen. The two former co-stars have hosted an ongoing Scrubs recap podcast titled Fake Doctors, Real Friends since 2020.