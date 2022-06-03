S.G. Goodman Shares New Album Teeth Marks: Stream

Kentucky singer-songwriter S.G. Goodman has announced her sophomore album Teeth Marks, out June 3rd via Verve Forecast. Update: The project is available to stream in full on Apple Music and Spotify below. A new video for “If You Were Someone I Loved” is also out now.

The 11-track LP explores Goodman’s trauma from the homophobic response to her coming out as queer in rural Kentucky while focusing on the lasting marks of love, whether it’s dealing with unrequited feelings or confronting an alcoholic friend. Physical copies are available for purchase here.

With the album’s lead single/title track “Teeth Marks,” Goodman painfully captures the devastation of unrequited love over fingerstyle electric guitar. “Well it’s just like you/ To say something smart,” she sings. “Telling me how this shouldn’t break my heart.”

“This is a song about the phantom limb of love: a condition in which a lover’s mind is deluded and we make the mistake of taking a step forward, only to fall face first into the reality of another’s heart,” Goodman explained in a statement. “A reality we are unwilling to accept — a land of false promise we find ourselves not equipped to walk in.”

Ahead of Teeth Mark’s arrival, Goodman linked up with Consequence for exclusive Origins breakdowns of the singles “Old Time Feeling” and “Heart Swell.” The album follows her 2020 debut, Old Time Feeling.

In celebration of the release, Goodman’s set to play a headlining show at New York City’s Mercury Lounge on June 7th before heading over to Scandanavia for a handful of festival dates. She’ll link up with John Moreland for a West Coast trek in August.

See the full itinerary below; grab a seat to see Goodman live at Ticketmaster.

Teeth Marks Artwork:

Teeth Marks Tracklist:

01. Teeth Marks

02. All My Love Is Coming Back to Me

03. Heart Swell

04. When You Say It

05. If You Were Someone I Loved

06. You Were Someone I Loved

07. Work Until I Die

08. The Heart of It

09. Dead Soldiers

10. Patron Saint of the Dollar Store

11. Keeper of the Time

S.G. Goodman 2022 Tour Dates:

06/07 — New York, NY @ Mercury Lounge

06/10 — Stockholm, SE @ Stockholm Americana

06/11 — Copenhagen, DK @ Copenhagen Americana

06/12 — Oslo, NO @ Oslo Americana

08/11 — Santa Fe, NM @ Tumbleroot Brewing ^

08/13 — Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole ^

08/14 — Phoenix, AZ @ Musical Instrument Museum ^

08/16 — Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom ^

08/17 — Felton, CA @ Felton Music Hall ^

08/18 — San Francisco, CA @ The Independent ^

08/20 — Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge ^

08/21 — Seattle, WA @ Tractor Tavern ^

08/22 — Seattle, WA @ Tractor Tavern ^

08/24 — Bozeman, MT @ Live from the Divide ^

08/26 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Commonwealth Room ^

08/27 — Denver, CO @ The Bluebird ^

08/28 — Fort Collins, CO @ The Armory ^

08/29 — Colorado Springs, CO @ Lulu’s Downstairs ^

09/09-10 — Bristol, TN @ Bristol Rhythm & Roots^ = w/ John Moreland