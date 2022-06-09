Menu
She Wants Revenge Announce Summer Comeback Tour

The darkwave act is officially back together after going on hiatus in 2020

She Wants Revenge, photo courtesy of the artist
June 9, 2022 | 2:22pm ET

    She Wants Revenge are hitting the road. On Thursday, the dark alternative act announced the “Disappear Tour,” slate of summer headlining dates across the US.

    The tour signals a coming together between singer Justin Warfield and multi-instrumentalist Adam Bravin after their second indefinite breakup in 2020. (The first occurred in 2012 following the release of the duo’s third and most recent album, 2011’s Valleyheart.) Back in April, Consequence even did a deep dive into the history and happening of the California-based darkwave act as part of our ongoing Whatever Happened To series.

    The cross-country trek begins August 11th at the Music Box in San Diego, California, before continuing on to cities like San Francisco, Portland, Seattle, Salt Lake City, and Las Vegas. After eleven other shows across the West, the tour will wrap up August 27th at Ventura Music Hall in Ventura, California.

    Related Video

    “When I started going to concerts again, simply put, I got the itch,” said singer Justin Warfield in a statement. “Being without live music for such a long stretch during the pandemic was devastating not only as a fan, but also as a musician. When it was finally safe enough to unmask and play with friends in a rehearsal room, it was amazing, but it still wasn’t the same as the unpredictability and energy of a real show.”

    Check out the full itinerary below and grab tickets here.

    She Wants Revenge 2022 Tour Dates
    08/11 — San Diego, CA @ Music Box
    08/12 — Fresno, CA @ Strummers
    08/13 — San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall
    08/14 — San Jose, CA @ The Ritz
    08/16 — Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge
    08/17 — Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile
    08/18 — Boise, ID @ Visual Arts Collective
    08/19 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge
    08/23 — Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater
    08/25 — Phoenix, AZ @ Van Buren
    08/26 — Las Vegas, NV @ Backstage Bar
    08/27 — Ventura, CA @ Ventura Music Hall

