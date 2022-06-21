Menu
She Wants Revenge’s Justin Warfield Shares New Single “Everything to Me”: Stream

The debut single from his new project WARFIELD

she wants revenge justin warfield everything to me new single stream
Justin Warfield, photo by Kateryna Debkaliuk
June 21, 2022 | 11:56am ET

    With She Wants Revenge recently announcing their reunion, singer Justin Warfield has capitalized on the momentum by releasing “Everything to Me,” his debut single under the moniker WARFIELD.

    With a healthy dose of shimmery synths, the upbeat track evokes artists like The Cure and The Killers while celebrating a longtime romance. “A quarter of a century with you,” he sings. “It’s such a lovely place to be/ You mean everything to me.”

    As Warfield explained in a statement, the song was actually commissioned on a bespoke platform called Downwrite by a husband who wanted to dedicate the track to his wife on their 25th anniversary. “He told me they were hardcore fans of She Wants Revenge and had seen me play live many times,” the artist said. “As I was one of her favorite singers, he wanted her to have a bespoke, custom made song just for their special day. It sounded like fun and they seemed great, so I accepted the commission.”

    The singer added, “I came up with a song I’m dying to play live, and because of the terms of Downwrite, the husband now gets a percentage of royalties from a song he had no idea would end up being a part of my catalog. Pretty amazing.”

    “Everything to Me” actually isn’t Warfield’s first solo single; back in the early ’90s, he earned a minor rap radio hit with “Season of the Vic” and released an album called My Field Trip to Planet 9. He also shared the single “Headlights” in 2012.

    Earlier this month, She Wants Revenge announced they were reuniting for their summer headlining “Disappear Tour.” Grab your tickets now via Ticketmaster.

