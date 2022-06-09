Show Me the Body Announce 2022 North American Tour with Soul Glo and WiFiGawd

The hardcore bill to beat has officially dropped, thanks to Show Me the Body, Soul Glo, and WiFiGawd. The punk bands and the DC rapper are hitting the road together on the “Half-A-USA Tour,” which kicks off this July.
The “Half-A-USA Tour” begins on July 10th in Queens, New York, when Show Me the Body play the New York in Broad Daylight festival alongside WiFiGawd, I-SO, Shawty, Symbiote, Posterboy2000, LustSickPuppy, Hook, President Evil, Militarie Gun, and ZelooperZ. From there, the three tourmates will play in cities like Kansas City, Dallas, and Portland before wrapping up in Baltimore on August 13th. What’s more, Show Me the Body’s Corpus Collective — which organized the New York in Broad Daylight festival — is throwing a similar event in Los Angeles on July 16th. See the full list of “Half-A-USA Tour” dates below, and grab tickets via Ticketmaster.
Show Me the Body released the Survive EP last March. Hopefully this next run of shows goes better than a Massachusetts gig from a few months back, where a stage diver kicked a pipe on the ceiling so hard that they flooded the venue and cancelled the band’s set. As for Soul Glo, our March Artist of the Month last released the stellar Diaspora Problems, one of the Top Albums of 2022 (So Far).
Show Me the Body, Soul Glo, and WiFiGawd 2022 Tour Dates:
07/10 — Queens, NY @ New York in Broad Daylight
07/12 — Columbus, OH @ Rumba
07/13 — Kansas City, MO @ Recordbar
07/14 — Colorado Springs, CO @ Black Sheep
07/16 — Los Angeles, CA @ Los Angeles in Broad Daylight
07/20 — Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar
07/22 — Dallas, TX @ Cheapsteaks
07/23 — Austin, TX @ Sunnys Backyard
07/24 — Houston, TX @ The End
07/26 — Albuquerque, NM @ Launchpad
07/28 — Bakersfield, CA @ Temblor Brew
07/29 — Oakland, CA @ Starline
07/30 — Los Angeles, CA @ Sound & Fury*
08/01 — Reno, NV @ Holland Project
08/03 — Seattle, WA @ Madame Lou’s
08/04 — Vancouver, BC @ Fortune Sound Club
08/05 — Tacoma, WA @ Real Art Tacoma
08/06 — Portland, OR @ Polaris*
08/07 — Boise, ID @ Shredder*
08/08 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Beehive
08/09 — Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge
08/11 — Louisville, KY @ Portal
08/12 — Morgantown, WV @ 123 Pleasant St.
08/13 — Baltimore, MD @ DIY
*= w/out Soul Glo