Show Me the Body Announce 2022 North American Tour with Soul Glo and WiFiGawd

The "Half-A-USA Tour" kicks off in July

show me the body tour soul glo wifi gawd tickets buy
Show Me the Body, photo by Yulissa Benitez
June 9, 2022 | 10:01am ET

    The hardcore bill to beat has officially dropped, thanks to Show Me the Body, Soul Glo, and WiFiGawd. The punk bands and the DC rapper are hitting the road together on the “Half-A-USA Tour,” which kicks off this July.

    The “Half-A-USA Tour” begins on July 10th in Queens, New York, when Show Me the Body play the New York in Broad Daylight festival alongside WiFiGawd, I-SO, Shawty, Symbiote, Posterboy2000, LustSickPuppy, Hook, President Evil, Militarie Gun, and ZelooperZ. From there, the three tourmates will play in cities like Kansas City, Dallas, and Portland before wrapping up in Baltimore on August 13th. What’s more, Show Me the Body’s Corpus Collective — which organized the New York in Broad Daylight festival — is throwing a similar event in Los Angeles on July 16th. See the full list of “Half-A-USA Tour” dates below, and grab tickets via Ticketmaster.

    Show Me the Body released the Survive EP last March. Hopefully this next run of shows goes better than a Massachusetts gig from a few months back, where a stage diver kicked a pipe on the ceiling so hard that they flooded the venue and cancelled the band’s set. As for Soul Glo, our March Artist of the Month last released the stellar Diaspora Problemsone of the Top Albums of 2022 (So Far).

    Related Video

    Show Me the Body, Soul Glo, and WiFiGawd 2022 Tour Dates:
    07/10 — Queens, NY @ New York in Broad Daylight
    07/12 — Columbus, OH @ Rumba
    07/13 — Kansas City, MO @ Recordbar
    07/14 — Colorado Springs, CO @ Black Sheep
    07/16 — Los Angeles, CA @ Los Angeles in Broad Daylight
    07/20 — Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar
    07/22 — Dallas, TX @ Cheapsteaks
    07/23 — Austin, TX @ Sunnys Backyard
    07/24 — Houston, TX @ The End
    07/26 — Albuquerque, NM @ Launchpad
    07/28 — Bakersfield, CA @ Temblor Brew
    07/29 — Oakland, CA @ Starline
    07/30 — Los Angeles, CA @ Sound & Fury*
    08/01 — Reno, NV @ Holland Project
    08/03 — Seattle, WA @ Madame Lou’s
    08/04 — Vancouver, BC @ Fortune Sound Club
    08/05 — Tacoma, WA @ Real Art Tacoma
    08/06 — Portland, OR @ Polaris*
    08/07 — Boise, ID @ Shredder*
    08/08 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Beehive
    08/09 — Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge
    08/11 — Louisville, KY @ Portal
    08/12 — Morgantown, WV @ 123 Pleasant St.
    08/13 — Baltimore, MD @ DIY

    *= w/out Soul Glo

    show me the body tour poster

