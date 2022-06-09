Show Me the Body Announce 2022 North American Tour with Soul Glo and WiFiGawd

The hardcore bill to beat has officially dropped, thanks to Show Me the Body, Soul Glo, and WiFiGawd. The punk bands and the DC rapper are hitting the road together on the “Half-A-USA Tour,” which kicks off this July.

The “Half-A-USA Tour” begins on July 10th in Queens, New York, when Show Me the Body play the New York in Broad Daylight festival alongside WiFiGawd, I-SO, Shawty, Symbiote, Posterboy2000, LustSickPuppy, Hook, President Evil, Militarie Gun, and ZelooperZ. From there, the three tourmates will play in cities like Kansas City, Dallas, and Portland before wrapping up in Baltimore on August 13th. What’s more, Show Me the Body’s Corpus Collective — which organized the New York in Broad Daylight festival — is throwing a similar event in Los Angeles on July 16th. See the full list of “Half-A-USA Tour” dates below, and grab tickets via Ticketmaster.

Show Me the Body released the Survive EP last March. Hopefully this next run of shows goes better than a Massachusetts gig from a few months back, where a stage diver kicked a pipe on the ceiling so hard that they flooded the venue and cancelled the band’s set. As for Soul Glo, our March Artist of the Month last released the stellar Diaspora Problems, one of the Top Albums of 2022 (So Far).

Show Me the Body, Soul Glo, and WiFiGawd 2022 Tour Dates:

07/10 — Queens, NY @ New York in Broad Daylight

07/12 — Columbus, OH @ Rumba

07/13 — Kansas City, MO @ Recordbar

07/14 — Colorado Springs, CO @ Black Sheep

07/16 — Los Angeles, CA @ Los Angeles in Broad Daylight

07/20 — Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

07/22 — Dallas, TX @ Cheapsteaks

07/23 — Austin, TX @ Sunnys Backyard

07/24 — Houston, TX @ The End

07/26 — Albuquerque, NM @ Launchpad

07/28 — Bakersfield, CA @ Temblor Brew

07/29 — Oakland, CA @ Starline

07/30 — Los Angeles, CA @ Sound & Fury*

08/01 — Reno, NV @ Holland Project

08/03 — Seattle, WA @ Madame Lou’s

08/04 — Vancouver, BC @ Fortune Sound Club

08/05 — Tacoma, WA @ Real Art Tacoma

08/06 — Portland, OR @ Polaris*

08/07 — Boise, ID @ Shredder*

08/08 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Beehive

08/09 — Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge

08/11 — Louisville, KY @ Portal

08/12 — Morgantown, WV @ 123 Pleasant St.

08/13 — Baltimore, MD @ DIY

*= w/out Soul Glo