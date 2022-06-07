Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Skylar Grey Had to Sell Her Entire Catalog to Finance Her Divorce

Grey famously wrote Eminem and Rihanna's 2010 hit "Love the Way You Lie"

Skylar Grey Eminem
Skylar Grey with Eminem, photo via Getty Images
Advertisement
Advertisement
June 6, 2022 | 8:40pm ET

    Skylar Grey is the songwriter behind such hit singles as as Eminem and Rihanna’s “Love the Way You Lie” and Diddy’s “Coming Home.” Recently, she was forced to sell the rights to his entire musical catalog in order to finance her divorce from ex-husband, Elliott Taylor.

    “Since 2017 I was going through a divorce and lawsuit, that was just wrecking me emotionally and financially,” Grey told Variety, explaining that her radio silence in recent years was due to the legal dispute. “This past year, 2021, we finally resolved it, settled, I had to sell my catalog in order to afford the settlement, which was very sad in a way, because those songs like ‘Love the Way You Lie’ and Coming Home,’ those are my babies. But at the same time, nobody can tell me I didn’t write those songs just ’cause I don’t own the rights to them anymore. I didn’t want to sell them, but it was my only way to put the past behind me…”

    Unlike artists like Julian Casablancas, Bob Dylan, and Bruce Springsteen, who have sold the rights to their discographies solely to make a big paycheck, Grey didn’t see much from her sale. “Every time one of those songs get used in a movie or whatever, I don’t see any of that money anymore,” she said, adding that “the majority of what I got paid for my catalog went to taxes and my ex-husband.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    “It’s like your life’s work, and then suddenly it’s like, ‘Okay, I’ve got to give the majority of this away,'” Grey added. “But that was my only option. Luckily, I had the option of doing something like that, otherwise I may not have gotten out of the case.”

    With her legal issues behind her, Grey recently returned with a self-titled LP, her first since 2016’s Natural Causes.

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Fontaines DC Fall 2022 US Tour dates Roman Holiday video

Fontaines D.C. Announce Fall 2022 US Tour, Share "Roman Holiday" Video: Watch

June 6, 2022

Rocklahoma 2022

Rocklahoma Festival 2022 Lineup: Korn, Shinedown, FFDP, Evanescence, Megadeth, and More

June 6, 2022

sex pistols god save the queen uk charts platinum jubilee

Sex Pistols' "God Save the Queen" Returns to Top of UK Charts Thanks to Platinum Jubilee

June 6, 2022

Lou Reed Archive Series Words Music May 1965 I’m Waiting for the Man demo

Lou Reed Archive Series Launches with Words & Music, May 1965

June 6, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Skylar Grey Had to Sell Her Entire Catalog to Finance Her Divorce

Menu Shop Search Sale