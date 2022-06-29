Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators Announce Virtual Reality Concert

Slash featuring Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators have announced that their “Live at Studios 60” livestream performance has arrived on the Soundscape VR platform.

The show sees the group playing all 10 tracks from its latest album 4 and is now available via Soundscape’s Magic Mirror Musical Universe. The company’s website bills it as a “24/7 virtual reality live music festival.”

“I’m really excited about this cool VR interpretation of our live performance at Studios 60,” commented Slash in a press release. “It’s a new and immersive visual that gives it a great ‘in the room’ feel.”

Users can create a custom avatar and explore one of six worlds in the Magic Mirror metaverse while simultaneously experiencing Slash and the Conspirators. For example, the above image sees the performance overlaying what looks like castle ramparts.

“It’s a milestone for SVR to showcase legendary artists like Slash,” Soundscape VR founder Eric Alexander stated in the press announcement. “Artists everywhere are seeing SVR and Magic Mirror as the ultimate digital presentation of their art, giving their fans a totally original experience built for the highest levels of immersion.”

The exclusive Magic Mirror performances are accessible through the free SVR app on Steam VR and Oculus Home. Check out Soundscape’s website for more information.

Below you can view a short teaser for Slash’s VR concert.