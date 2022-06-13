Menu
Slipknot Announce Fall 2022 US Leg of “Knotfest Roadshow” Tour

Ice Nine Kills and Crown the Empire will serve as support on the fall run

slipknot fall 2022 us tour dates
Slipknot (photo by Steve Thrasher)
June 13, 2022 | 11:21am ET

    Slipknot have extended their ongoing “Knotfest Roadshow” tour with a newly announced Fall 2022 US leg.

    The brief jaunt will hit mostly Midwest and Southwest locales, kicking off on September 20th in Nashville, and wrapping up October 7th in Irvine, California. Ice Nine Kills and Crown the Empire will provide support.

    The ticket presale begins tomorrow (June 14th) for Knotfest premium members, with sign-ups running through Thursday (June 16th). General on-sale begins Friday (June 17th) at 10 a.m. local time. Pickup tickets via Ticketmaster.

    Related Video

    The Knotfest Roadshow is currently on the tail end of the second of two Spring legs. Slipknot and company are set to play Seattle tonight (June 13th) and three more dates through a final concert in Chula Vista, California, on Saturday (June 18th).

    We caught the recent leg on its stop at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn — Slipknot’s first show in the New York City in 13 years. As our writer described, “the feeling of love and camaraderie was palpable” between Slipknot and the legion of dedicated New Yorkers who came out. Cypress Hill and Ho99o9 rounded out a stacked bill.

    Slipknot in Brooklyn
     Editor's Pick
    Slipknot Crush Brooklyn’s Barclays Center for First NYC Show in 13 Years: Recap, Photos + Video

    Amidst the headlining shows, Slipknot will also perform previously announced gigs at the Louder Than Life and Aftershock festivals. See the band’s full list of Fall dates below. Get tickets here.

    Knotfest Roadshow Fall 2022 US Dates with Ice Nine Kills and Crown the Empire:
    09/20 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
    09/21 – Springfield, MO @ Great Southern Bank Arena
    09/23 – Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life *
    09/24 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
    09/27 – Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater
    09/28 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
    10/01 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater
    10/02 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
    10/04 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre
    10/06 – Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock *
    10/07 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheater

    * = festival show

    fall 2022 knotfest roadshow

