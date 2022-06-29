Snail Mail Covers Superdrag’s “Feeling Like I Do”: Stream

Snail Mail has joined Spotify’s Singles collection by issuing a cover of Superdrag’s 2002 song “Feeling Like I Do,” as well as a new version of her own Valentine cut “Headlock.” Check out both tracks below.

Superdrag’s “Feeling Like I Do” deals out drunken declarations of love over warm, fuzzy guitars, so it makes sense that Lindsey Jordan would be all over it. In her version, recorded at the famed Electric Lady Studios in New York, the singer-songwriter opts for an even grungier feel, digging into her lower register to match her über-crunchy guitar.

“It’s been really cool getting to cover “Feeling Like I Do” by Superdrag because I love it and I’ve loved it for a while and I was able to make it my own by singing on it,” Snail Mail said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Snail Mail takes the opposite approach to “Headlock,” rerecording the lush track with a stark arrangement and crooning at the top of her range. She attributed the new take to simply living with the song while on tour, almost two years since recording Valentine properly.

“So a typical day in the studio for me has been really different from album to album,” Snail Mail said. “But the approach I’ve taken more recently is to flesh out the demo as much as possible before bringing the song into the studio so I can work out the details by myself. I work incredibly slowly and don’t like to be under too much pressure while trying to be creative. I like taking lots of breaks and giving the songs room to breathe before continuing to work on them. So I try to spend a lot of time in the studio. It’s also super important for me to take breaks, to eat good food and get air. It can be really mentally draining work, so it’s important to adjust according to how you work as an individual.”

The artist continued: “So I think that the Spotify version of ‘Headlock’ is different from the original version of ‘Headlock’ in that the original was recorded almost two years ago, and the more I performed the song, the more I think of ideas that I wish I had put into the original. This version gave me the opportunity to implement some of those ideas.” Listen to “Headlock” and “Feeling Like I Do” below.

This fall, Snail Mail will join Turnstile and JPEGMAFIA for “The Turnstile Love Connection Tour.” Tickets to that stellar bill are on sale now via Ticketmaster. Plus, see where Valentine ranked in our list of the Best Albums of 2021.