Snoop Dogg Gave Personal Blunt Roller a Raise: “Inflation. Their Salary Went Up!”

Being Snoop Dogg’s personal blunt roller might be one of the dopest jobs in the world, and not just because you get to breathe in some rarified air. The Big Dogg is also a big supporter of his employees, and as global inflation has reached rates not seen since the 1970s, he’s offered raises to the people that matter most.

Snoop first told us of his affinity for “P.B.R.s” — that’s “Professional Blunt Roller,” during a 2019 appearance on The Howard Stern Show. He also revealed that the position pays “$40- to $50,000 a year,” thus birthing one of the internet’s most beloved pieces of trivia.

It had a viral moment again on June 6th, when the Twitter account UberFacts posted, “Snoop Dogg employs a full-time blunt roller who makes between $40,000 and $50,000 a year.” As it turned out, the information was cashed out.

“Inflation,” Snoop Dogg tweeted in response. “Their salary went up!”

Beyond the win for labor rights, this represents progress on the recently-simmering Uber-Snoop rivalry. In February of this year, the rapper publicly blasted an Uber Eats driver who bailed on a delivery after declaring that Snoop Dogg’s neighborhood was “not a safe place.” The driver threatened a lawsuit after his name and license plate were posted to the official @SnoopDogg instagram account.

Earlier this year, Snoop Dogg performed at the Super Bowl Halftime Show where his P.B.R. may have been in attendance, judging by his pre-show extra curriculars. He also recently acquired his old home of Death Row Records, dropped his new album BODR, and removed Death Row from streaming services ahead of launching his own platform.