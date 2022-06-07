Creating Safe Spaces with SOAK in the Going There Season 3 Premiere

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block;width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block;width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block;width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block;width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block;width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block;width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Going There with Dr. Mike podcast returns for a third season of shattering the stigma of mental health. Season 3 will find clinical psychologist and life coach Dr. Mike Friedman joined by some of your favorite musicians to have honest, open conversations at the crossroads of music and mental health.

We’re launching during Pride Month with a specific focus on LGBTQ+ issues and discussions. To help us kick things off, singer-songwriter Bridie Monds-Watson, better known as the artist SOAK, joins Going There to talk about the challenges people face as they seek to understand and express their identity in the world.

The If I Never Know You Like This Again musician explains how many people in the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer (LGBTQ+) community face ongoing stressors in which other people are not as accepting or understanding about parts of their gender or sexual identity. These stressors can include having to repeatedly explain their gender or sexual identity and pronouns, being teased or bullied, or even being threatened with abuse or being thrown out of their homes or communities.

SOAK describes how people in the LGBTQ+ community are under so much stress that they may seek to avoid everything about their gender, sexuality, or other parts of their identity — often compounding their depression and anxiety. The “Purgatory” artists addresses a range of coping strategies that have helped them, including finding safe spaces where they are free to embrace their identity, as well as connecting to the powerful music of Tegan and Sara.

