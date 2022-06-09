Soccer Mommy Drops New Song “newdemo”: Stream

Soccer Mommy is back with one final look at Sometimes, Forever before it comes out in full later this month. Listen to the lush new single “newdemo” below.

Whereas other Soccer Mommy songs center around fuzzy guitar or ominous synths, Sophie Allison’s voice is key to “newdemo,” bursting at the front of the mix right out of the gate. Those sonic elements arrive later, of course, but the songwriter’s soft vocals dominate with a melancholy sweetness.

“I didn’t want to make something super depressing without any sense of magic,” Allison said of “newdemo” in a statement. “We played around with the space to make the song feel vast, so ‘newdemo’ had a huge transformation in the studio. It’s one of my favorites off of the record.”

Sometimes, Forever drops June 24th via Loma Vista, and pre-orders are ongoing. Besides “newdemo,” Soccer Mommy has previewed the record with the singles “Shotgun,” “Unholy Affliction,” and “Bones.” The artist recently performed “Shotgun” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and discussed her love of PJ Harvey, ghost stories, and The Smiths in an episode of the Kyle Meredith With… podcast.

Soccer Mommy will also be touring throughout the year. Grab tickets to one of her shows via Ticketmaster.