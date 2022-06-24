Menu
Soccer Mommy Shares New Album Sometimes, Forever: Stream

Produced by Daniel Lopatin of Oneohtrix Point Never

soccer mommy shotgun stream
Soccer Mommy, photo by Sophie Hur
June 24, 2022 | 10:47am ET

    Soccer Mommy has announced a new album called Sometimes, Forever. Update: The album is available to stream in full via Apple Music or Spotify below.

    After working with indie producer Gabe Wax for 2018’s Clean and 2020’s color theory, Soccer Mommy enlisted Daniel Lopatin, the electronic producer behind Oneohtrix Point Never, for Sometimes, Forever. The album picks up where color theory left off, blending lush synths with Allison’s perennial fixation with 2000s pop. The record gets its title from the concept that neither sorrow nor happiness is permanent — that our strongest emotions feel like they’ll last forever, but quickly get brushed aside by something new. 

    “Sorrow and emptiness will pass, but they will always come back around — as will joy,” Allison said of the album’s theme. “At some point you’re forced to say, I’ll just have to take both.” 

    Related Video

    First single “Shotgun” takes these conflicting feelings in stride, pairing a dark, tense fuzz guitar riff with a whooshing, singalong chorus. Even the lyrics shadow this juxtaposition, as Allison bemoans a lover’s coffee and menthol-stained breath before conceding, “Whenever you want me I’ll be around/ I’m a bullet in a shotgun, waiting to sound.”

    Allison explained “Shotgun”‘s sense of devotion in a statement. “‘Shotgun’ is all about the joys of losing yourself in love,” she said. “I wanted it to capture the little moments in a relationship that stick with you.” The track comes with a fourth wall-breaking video by Kevin Lombardo, where Allison performs the song from her bedroom — which is quickly revealed to be a set.

    Soccer Mommy is marking the release of Sometimes, Forever with a tour of the UK and Europe. You can find all of the artist’s tour dates below, and grab tickets via Ticketmaster.

    Sometimes, Forever Artwork:

    Soccer Mommy Sometimes Forever

    Sometimes, Forever Tracklist:
    01. Bones
    02. With U
    03. Unholy Affliction
    04. Shotgun
    05. newdemo
    06. Darkness Forever
    07. Don’t Ask Me
    08. Fire in the Driveway
    09. Following Eyes
    10. Feel it All the Time
    11. Still

    Soccer Mommy 2022 Tour Dates:
    06/24 — Margate, UK @ Leisure Festival
    06/28 — Dublin, Ireland @ Trinity College *
    06/30 — Vilanova i la Geltru, Spain @ Vida Festival
    08/12 — Seattle, WA @ Day In Day Out Festival
    08/31 — Nottingham, UK @ Rescue Rooms
    09/01 — Brighton, UK @ Chalk
    09/03 — Bristol, UK @ Trinity
    09/05 — Köln, UK @ Bumann & Sohn
    09/06 — Hamburg, DE @ Molotow
    09/08 — Stockholm, SE @ Slaktkyrkan
    09/09 — Oslo, NO @ John Dee
    09/10 — Copenhagen, DK @ Loppen
    09/12 — Berlin, DE @ Frannz Club
    09/13 — Bremen, DE @ Lagerhaus
    09/15 — Amsterdam, NL @ Bitterzoet
    09/16 — Nijmegen, NL @ Merleyn
    09/17 — Brussels, BE – Rotonde @ Botanique
    09/18 — Paris, FR @ Petit Bain
    09/20 — Manchester, UK @ O2 Ritz
    09/21 — Cardiff, UK @ Tramshed
    09/22 — London, UK @ O2 Forum
    09/23 — Birmingham, UK @ The Castle & Falcon
    09/24 — Glasgow, UK @ Queen Margaret Union

    * = w/ HAIM
    ^ = w/ Peel Dream Magazine

