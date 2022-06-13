Spider-Man: No Way Home — The More Fun Stuff Version Heading to Theaters This Fall

Peter Parker’s swinging back for a victory lap. Sony has announced that a new extended version of Spider-Man: No Way Home will swing into theaters on Friday, September 2nd.

“You wanted more Spidey and you got it! #SpiderManNoWayHome: The More Fun Stuff Version swings into movie theaters in the US and Canada September 2! More countries to be announced soon!” Sony announced via the blockbuster’s official Twitter page. According to Marvel’s website, The More Fun Stuff Version will feature added and extended scenes. Tickets will go on sale starting August 9th.

The studio also shared a fun clip of stars Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, and Tobey Maguire all introducing themselves as Spider-Man and bursting into laughter before cutting to a clip from the film of Garfield’s Peter Parker telling Maguire’s, “This is so cool. We should do this again” to which the elder superhero replies with a grin, “You got it.” The clip then ends with the three Spider-Man actors reenacting the popular meme by standing in a circle and pointing at one another over text that reads, “Who’s going?” Watch the video announcement below

The smash Marvel three-quel officially earned the second largest domestic box office opening in history upon its December release with $260 million, besting 2018’s Avenger’s: Infinity War ($257.6 million) and coming in behind 2019’s Avengers: Endgame ($357 million). To date, its global box office sits just under $2 Billion.

Since the release of No Way Home, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has expanded ever further into the multiverse with Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on the big screen and both Moon Knight and the delightful Ms. Marvel added to the MCU series canon on Disney+. Up next, Thor: Love and Thunder will find Chris Hemsworth’s Thor reuniting with Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster and battling Christian Bale’s Gorr the God Butcher when it premieres in theaters July 8th.