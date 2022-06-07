Chris Hemsworth Turns Up the Heat on Miles Teller in First Look at Netflix’s Spiderhead: Watch

Chris Hemsworth administers mind-altering substances at a correctional facility in Netflix’s upcoming film Spiderhead, and in new first look footage for the thriller, Miles Teller and Tess Haubrich are feeling the drugs’ effects. Watch the steamy new clip below.

In the preview, Dr. Steve Abnesti (Hemsworth) asks Jeff (Teller) and Heather (Haubrich) to rate each other’s attractiveness on a scale of 1-10. At first, Heather scores pretty high, while she says Jeff is “alright.” But when Dr. Abnesti floods both inmates’ brains with the drug N-40, the situation suddenly seems too hot to handle.

Spiderhead is based on George Saunders’ short story Escape from Spiderhead, which was originally published by The New Yorker in 2010. Directed by Joseph Kosinski (Top Gun: Maverick, Tron: Legacy) a recent trailer from the project showed Teller forging a connection with a different inmate (Jurnee Smollett) that’s so strong that he begins to wonder if his feelings are real or just an effect of the drugs. After being pushed from a 2021 release date, the film hits Netflix on June 17th.

Advertisement

Related Video

Next up, Hemsworth stars in Thor: Love and Thunder, out July 8th, while Teller just took our breath away in Top Gun: Maverick.