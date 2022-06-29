Florida Rapper SpotemGottem Arrested Following Jet Ski Chase

Stars, they’re just like us: The rapper SpotemGottem was arrested in Miami after fleeing from police on a jet ski.

According to NBCMiami, the 20-year-old Jacksonville native, born Nehemiah Harden, sped away after police patrolling the area near Miami Marine Stadium attempted to stop him for speeding. He was eventually apprehended and charged with reckless operation of a boat, fleeing police, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and aggravated assault.

SpotemGottem was last arrested in July 2021 after pointing a gun at a hotel employee. At the time, US Marshals brought him in on charges including aggravated assault with a firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and accessory after the fact to a felony. Soon after, the rapper was the victim of a “road rage” incident in which his car was shot at least 22 times while leaving a Miami recording studio.

SpotemGottem blew up in 2020 thanks to the single “Beat Box,” which inspired a track by Chicago artist Polo G.