Spotify Unveils Personalized “Upside Down Playlist” to Save You from Vecna

Whether life’s got you down or a psychokinetic demon creature is making you float up, there’s nothing better than your favorite song. With that in mind, Spotify has partnered with Netflix and Stranger Things to unveil the “Upside Down Playlist,” a personalized collection of tracks designed to keep you grounded.

The playlist references an instantly iconic scene from Season 4 of Stranger Things, when Max (Sadie Sink) finds herself attacked by a former human that the gang has nicknamed Vecna. As Vecna gets close to claiming his latest victim, her friends put on her favorite tune, Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill (A Deal with God)” which breaks his control and saves her life.

“Wanna know what songs would save YOU from Vecna?” the Stranger Things account wrote on social media. “Head to your Upside Down Playlist on @Spotify to find out.” The statement added that “the first song on the list = your savior song.”

Stranger Things 4 Vol. 2 arrives on Netflix Friday, July 1st.

Vol. 1 debuted in May, causing the original savior song, “Running Up That Hill,” to hit No. 1 in the UK and No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100. In a recent (and very rare) interview, Bush said, “The whole world’s gone mad!” Revisit the story of why she granted clearance for the track’s use in Stranger Things.