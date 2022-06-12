Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Squid Game Officially Renewed For Season 2

Gi-hun and the Front Man will both return says creator Hwang Dong-hyuk

Squid Game Season 2
Squid Game (photo via Netflix)
Advertisement
Advertisement
June 12, 2022 | 12:56pm ET

    Netflix has officially renewed Squid Game for a second season.

    In a message accompanying the news, Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-hyuk confirmed that both Gi-hun and the Front Man would return for Season 2. “The man in the suit with ddakji might be back. You’ll also be introduced to Young-hee’s boyfriend, Cheol-su,” Hwang further teased.

    Season one of Squid Game centers on a contest in which participants, all in deep financial debt, play children’s games in an attempt to win a huge cash prize. While the winners take home billions, the losers are shot dead. Lee Jung-jae stars as Seong Gi-hun, a divorced father and gambling addict who enters the contest to support his daughters.

    Related Video

    Of course, Netflix’s decision to renew Squid Game for a second season was merely a formality. Season one is the most viewed title in Netflix history, attracting more than 142 million viewers and amassing 1.65 billion hours in screen time during its first month of release in September 2021.

    Advertisement

    Aside from season two of Squid Game, Hwang is also writing a new feature film called Killing Old People Club.

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Roddy Ricch

Roddy Ricch Arrested After Attempting to Enter Governors Ball with Loaded Firearm

June 12, 2022

halsey kate bush cover running up that hill a deal with gov ball 2022 watch

Halsey Covers Kate Bush's "Running Up That Hill" at Governors Ball: Watch

June 12, 2022

Robert and Toyah - RATM

Robert Fripp and Toyah Take on Rage Against the Machine's "Killing in the Name": Watch

June 12, 2022

Jason Alexander mugshot

Britney Spears Granted Restraining Order Against Ex-Husband Who Crashed Her Wedding

June 11, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Squid Game Officially Renewed For Season 2

Menu Shop Search Sale