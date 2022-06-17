The award-winning Netflix original series, Squid Game, is making its highly anticipated return to the screen. Since its release, the show has gained massive success, making it Netflix’s most-viewed series ever and becoming the first non-English show to win multiple Screen Actors Guild Awards, including the SAG Ensemble Award.

Prior to the show’s premiere, Netflix executives had little idea that a series entirely filmed in Korean would become more than a regional success, but its endearing characters paired with spine-tingling scenes made Squid Game a beloved favorite of millions.

The fascinatingly horrific show follows players desperate for money partaking in deadly games with the hope of winning a large cash prize. Following its release, Squid Game’s commentary on Korea’s economic system and class conflict has resonated with many viewers. The series spurred protests throughout Korea, where strikers dressed up in the infamous green tracksuits from the show to support workers and labor unions.

Internationally, Squid Game has reached every nook and cranny of the world, quickly becoming a cultural phenomenon. Aside from the memes that have traveled across every social media platform, a real-life version of the games, minus the blood, took place in the United Arab Emirates.

It’s no surprise that following the instant success of the series, a second season is in the works. Here’s what we know so far about the bloodbath’s next era.

[Editor’s note: The following contains spoilers for Squid Game Season 1.]

Is Squid Game Season 2 Returning to Netflix?

Director of Squid Game, Hwang Dong-hyuk initially had a challenge getting his idea for the show off the ground. After twelve years in the making, Squid Game gained immense international success following its release in September 2021, and just last weekend, Netflix officially announced that the show will start filming its second season.

When Will Squid Game Season 2 Be Released?

Fans will need to stay patient as it may be some time before the next season airs. The show is still in its early stages of filming, and according to Director Hwang, the release may not come before the end of 2023 or the beginning of 2024.

Who Will Return in Squid Game Season 2?

Protagonist Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) is confirmed to return to the next round of the games, and the Front Man (Lee Byung-hun) — the masked figure who oversees the games — will also be a key character for the next chapter of Squid Game. In the Season 2 announcement, Hwang hinted that the recruiter for the game (Gong Yoo) is also likely to make an appearance, stating that “the man in the suit with ddakji might be back.”