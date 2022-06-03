St. Vincent Covers “Funkytown” for Minions: The Rise of Gru Soundtrack: Stream

St. Vincent is going straight to “Funkytown.” Today, Annie Clark has unveiled her cover of the Lipps Inc. classic for the soundtrack to Minions: The Rise of Gru. Take a listen below.

“Won’t you take me to funkytown?/ Won’t you take me to funkytown?/ Won’t take me to funkyto-own?/ Won’t you take me to funkytown?” she asks again and again with a healthy amount of vocoder over a bouncing, synth-driven beat produced by Jack Antonoff.

The song will be featured in the upcoming sequel to 2015’s Minions, which promises to tell “the origin story of how Gru (voiced by Steve Carell), the world’s greatest supervillain, first met his iconic Minions, forged cinema’s most despicable crew and faced off against the most unstoppable criminal force ever assembled,” all set in the flash of the 1970s.

Advertisement

Related Video

The animated movie hits theaters nationwide on July 1st — the same day the soundtrack drops in full featuring the likes of Diana Ross (“Turn Up the Sunshine” with Tame Impala), Phoebe Bridgers (The Carpenters’ “Goodbye to Love”), Caroline Polachek (Nancy Sinatra’s “Bang Bang”), Weyes Blood (Linda Ronstadt’s “You’re No Good”), and more.

This September, St. Vincent is set to take the stage at Bourbon & Beyond Festival 2022 alongside headliners Jack White, Pearl Jam, Kings of Leon, and Chris Stapleton. She’ll also be opening for Roxy Music’s 50th anniversary tour starting September 7th at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena. Get tickets to see St. Vincent live in concert here.