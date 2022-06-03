Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

St. Vincent Covers “Funkytown” for Minions: The Rise of Gru Soundtrack: Stream

Produced by Jack Antonoff

st vincent funkytown cover lipps inc minions the rise of gru soundtrack stream
St. Vincent, photo by Zackery Michael
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
June 3, 2022 | 12:00am ET

    St. Vincent is going straight to “Funkytown.” Today, Annie Clark has unveiled her cover of the Lipps Inc. classic for the soundtrack to Minions: The Rise of Gru. Take a listen below.

    “Won’t you take me to funkytown?/ Won’t you take me to funkytown?/ Won’t take me to funkyto-own?/ Won’t you take me to funkytown?” she asks again and again with a healthy amount of vocoder over a bouncing, synth-driven beat produced by Jack Antonoff.

    The song will be featured in the upcoming sequel to 2015’s Minions, which promises to tell “the origin story of how Gru (voiced by Steve Carell), the world’s greatest supervillain, first met his iconic Minions, forged cinema’s most despicable crew and faced off against the most unstoppable criminal force ever assembled,” all set in the flash of the 1970s.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    The animated movie hits theaters nationwide on July 1st — the same day the soundtrack drops in full featuring the likes of Diana Ross (“Turn Up the Sunshine” with Tame Impala), Phoebe Bridgers (The Carpenters’ “Goodbye to Love”), Caroline Polachek (Nancy Sinatra’s “Bang Bang”), Weyes Blood (Linda Ronstadt’s “You’re No Good”), and more.

    This September, St. Vincent is set to take the stage at Bourbon & Beyond Festival 2022 alongside headliners Jack White, Pearl Jam, Kings of Leon, and Chris Stapleton. She’ll also be opening for Roxy Music’s 50th anniversary tour starting September 7th at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena. Get tickets to see St. Vincent live in concert here.

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

post malone twelve carat toothache new album stream

Post Malone Unveils New Album twelve carat toothache: Stream

June 3, 2022

Tim Heidecker kurt vile sirens of titan new song video stream

Tim Heidecker Teams Up with Kurt Vile for "Sirens of Titan": Stream

June 2, 2022

Erika Sirola End Of The Day

Finnish Singer-Songwriter Erika Sirola Signs to Elektra Records, Debuts "End of the Day" Video: Exclusive

June 2, 2022

the mountain goats training montage stream

The Mountain Goats Announce New Album Bleed Out, Share "Training Montage": Stream

June 2, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

St. Vincent Covers "Funkytown" for Minions: The Rise of Gru Soundtrack: Stream

Menu Shop Search Sale