Stanning BTS: Off Season Solos

Processing the bombshell announcement

June 30, 2022 | 2:41pm ET

    Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Radio Public | Pocket Casts | RSS

    During their annual celebration of their debut with ARMY, Festa, BTS announced their off season, in which the members will take a break from the group and focus on their solo work. The announcement followed the recent release of their PROOF anthology and “Yet to Come” music video.

    On this episode of Stanning BTS, hosts Kayla and Bethany react to the news, rethink their initial interpretation of PROOF and “Yet to Come,” dive into the first piece of solo material from J-Hope, and more. All the while, the duo stay positive about BTS future and excited for what comes next.

    Listen to the episode above, and then be sure to like, review, and subscribe to Stanning BTS wherever you get your podcasts.

    Charity for the month of June (Pride Month): GLAAD. The Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLAAD) amplifies the voice of the LGBT community by empowering real people to share their stories, holding the media accountable for the words and images they present, and helping grassroots organizations communicate effectively.

