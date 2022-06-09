Menu
Stanning BTS: Proof of a Comeback Pt. 2

A recap of everything that has gone down leading up to BTS' comeback

Stanning BTS: Comeback: Proof Pt. 2
Consequence Staff
June 9, 2022 | 3:02pm ET

    PROOF is practically here and our excitement is palpable! Join Stanning BTS hosts Kayla and Bethany this week as they catch up on everything that has happened leading up to BTS’ majorly anticipated comeback.

    The hosts also discuss Proof of Inspiration, concept photos, FESTA, and the Bangtans Boys’ visit to the White House all on this comeback episode of Stanning BTS. Listen via the player above.

    Charity for the month of June (Pride Month): GLAAD. The Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLAAD) amplifies the voice of the LGBT community by empowering real people to share their stories, holding the media accountable for the words and images they present, and helping grassroots organizations communicate effectively.

