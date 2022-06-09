Stanning BTS: Proof of a Comeback Pt. 2

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block;width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block;width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block;width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block;width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block;width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Radio Public | Pocket Casts | RSS

PROOF is practically here and our excitement is palpable! Join Stanning BTS hosts Kayla and Bethany this week as they catch up on everything that has happened leading up to BTS’ majorly anticipated comeback.

Related Video

The hosts also discuss Proof of Inspiration, concept photos, FESTA, and the Bangtans Boys’ visit to the White House all on this comeback episode of Stanning BTS. Listen via the player above.

Advertisement

Make sure you like, review, and subscribe to Stanning BTS wherever you get your podcasts. You can also show your Iconic status by snagging the Stanning BTS Iconic ARMY T-shirt, now on sale at the Consequence Shop or via the buy-now button below — available in two new colors!

Age Verification Are you 18 years of age or older ?

Charity for the month of June (Pride Month): GLAAD. The Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLAAD) amplifies the voice of the LGBT community by empowering real people to share their stories, holding the media accountable for the words and images they present, and helping grassroots organizations communicate effectively.