Starcrawler Unleash New Song “She Said”: Stream

Starcrawler unleashed their new single, “She Said,” on Friday, June 17th, along with its accompanying music video.

On the track, frontwoman Arrow DeWilde snarls, “She said she didn’t wanna play/ I didn’t want it any other way/ So I left, pulled myself up off the floor/ And now I can’t go back there anymore” before her bandmates’ fuzzed out instrumentation kicks into high gear. Meanwhile, the visual shows off the ironic, baby pink aesthetic the five-piece are rocking in their instruments and gear these days as they goof off in the studio while recording the track.

“‘She Said’ was one of the first songs written for this album,” DeWilde said in a statement. “It was at the beginning of the pandemic and [guitarist] Henri [Cash] came to my window and played me the demo, and we wrote the lyrics together like Romeo and Juliet. It’s what really kicked off the writing process of this album, and it was such a powerful moment that we wanted to name the record after that song.”

The song is the second single and title track off the female-fronted rock act’s upcoming major label debut of the same name. The album is set to arrive September 16th via Big Machine Records and will also include the lead single, “Roadkill.”

Watch the music video for Starcrawler’s “She Said” after the jump.

Currently, the LA-based outfit are opening for My Chemical Romance on their tour of the UK and Europe. On July 7th, they’ll head to LA to open for Porno for Pyros at The Belasco before hitting the road with Jack White as support on his US tour.

Later this summer, they’re scheduled to open for Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds in the UK along with The Smile, Japanese Breakfast, Robert Glasper, and more. Grab tickets to see Starcrawler live here.