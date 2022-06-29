Steve Carell Recalls the Time He Waited on His Doppelgänger Alice Cooper: Watch

During his appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday night (June 28th), actor Steve Carell recalled the time he waited on his look-alike, rocker Alice Cooper. In the same conversation, Carell also offered up a hilarious impression of Aerosmith singer Steven Tyler.

While Carell was on the Tonight Show to promote his new movie Minions: The Rise of Gru, Fallon busted out side-by-side images of The Office star and the veteran shock rocker, clearly displaying the uncanny resemblance. The late-night host wondered if Carell ever met the rock legend, and it turns out he did.

“I met Alice Cooper,” responded Carell. “I waited on him when I was working in Chicago, when I was waiting tables. I was working at a restaurant, and he came in. And he was Alice Cooper. And he couldn’t have been nicer. Sweetest guy in the world.”

After Fallon concurred with Carell on the rock icon’s niceness (so much for Cooper’s song “No More Mr. Nice Guy”), the actor then mentioned how he’d see Steven Tyler around his town in Massachusetts.

“He always dresses like Steven Tyler,” remarked Carell. “He wears leopard-skin pants and walks around this little town outside of Boston, and he goes into Dunkin’ Donuts and buys donuts for everyone. He’s like [doing a hysterical impression of Tyler screaming], ‘Ooooh-aaahhh, donuts!!!'”

Alice Cooper shared a clip of Carell’s Tonight Show appearance on Twitter, writing, “Hmmm … what do you think?” The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer will embark on a North American Fall tour beginning September 7th in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, and wrapping up October 8th in Las Vegas. Tickets are available via Ticketmaster.

Watch Steve Carell speaking with Jimmy Fallon about Alice Cooper and Steven Tyler in the video below (beginning at the 1:35 mark).