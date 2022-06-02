Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Steve Jones Doesn’t Like the Sex Pistols’ Music Anymore: “I’d Rather Listen to Steely Dan”

“I’m fucking tired of [our music], to be honest with you"

steve jones sex pistols rather listen to steely dan punk rock music news
Steve Jones, photo by Scott Dudelson
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
June 2, 2022 | 2:26pm ET

    Sure, Steve Jones might be in the midst of promoting Pistolthe new FX series about his band, but that doesn’t necessarily mean he has to like his own music. In two recent interviews, the Sex Pistols guitarist has admitted that his tastes have changed quite a bit since being a punk rocker in the ’80s; nowadays, he’d “rather listen to Steely Dan.”

    The topic first came up in an interview with The Telegraph last week. “I never really listen to the Pistols’ music anymore,” Jones admitted. “I’m fucking tired of it, to be honest with you. I’d rather listen to Steely Dan.”

    It might come as a shock that Jones would prefer a jazz-rock group over the genre he helped pioneer, but rest assured he meant what he said. Speaking with The Associated Press about the re-release of the Pistols’ hit “God Save the Queen” for Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee, he went so far as to say that he doesn’t care much for punk rock at all these days.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    “I don’t particularly listen to punk rock anymore,” Jones said. “My musical tastes have changed a lot over the years, you know, and I’m 66 years old. I’m not a kid anymore. I think it would be a bit silly if I was still flying that flag… I like Steely Dan. Is that bad?”

    All six episodes of Pistol, which is adapted from Jones’ 2017 memoir Lonely Boy: Tales from a Sex Pistol, are streaming on Hulu now. Despite the show’s dedication to factual accuracy, former frontman John Lydon is decidedly not a fan.

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Kate Bush Stranger Things 4 Running Up That Hill

Why Kate Bush Granted Stranger Things Clearance of "Running Up That Hill"

June 2, 2022

Lzzy Hale women in rock interview

Halestorm's Lzzy Hale on the Power of Women in Hard Rock: "This Genre Is Genderless"

June 2, 2022

the roots killer mike mickey guyton juneteenth celebration 2022 concert hollywood bowl cnn

Juneteenth Celebration 2022 to Feature The Roots, Killer Mike, Mickey Guyton, and More

June 2, 2022

phil lesh jeff tweedy nels cline philco sacred rose

Phil Lesh, Jeff Tweedy, and Nels Cline Will Bring Supergroup PHILCO to Sacred Rose Festival: Exclusive

June 2, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Steve Jones Doesn't Like the Sex Pistols' Music Anymore: "I'd Rather Listen to Steely Dan"

Menu Shop Search Sale