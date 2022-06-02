Steve Jones Doesn’t Like the Sex Pistols’ Music Anymore: “I’d Rather Listen to Steely Dan”

Sure, Steve Jones might be in the midst of promoting Pistol, the new FX series about his band, but that doesn’t necessarily mean he has to like his own music. In two recent interviews, the Sex Pistols guitarist has admitted that his tastes have changed quite a bit since being a punk rocker in the ’80s; nowadays, he’d “rather listen to Steely Dan.”

The topic first came up in an interview with The Telegraph last week. “I never really listen to the Pistols’ music anymore,” Jones admitted. “I’m fucking tired of it, to be honest with you. I’d rather listen to Steely Dan.”

It might come as a shock that Jones would prefer a jazz-rock group over the genre he helped pioneer, but rest assured he meant what he said. Speaking with The Associated Press about the re-release of the Pistols’ hit “God Save the Queen” for Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee, he went so far as to say that he doesn’t care much for punk rock at all these days.

“I don’t particularly listen to punk rock anymore,” Jones said. “My musical tastes have changed a lot over the years, you know, and I’m 66 years old. I’m not a kid anymore. I think it would be a bit silly if I was still flying that flag… I like Steely Dan. Is that bad?”

All six episodes of Pistol, which is adapted from Jones’ 2017 memoir Lonely Boy: Tales from a Sex Pistol, are streaming on Hulu now. Despite the show’s dedication to factual accuracy, former frontman John Lydon is decidedly not a fan.