Steve Lacy Shares Lovesick New Single “Bad Habit”: Stream

His forthcoming album, Gemini Rights, is out July 15th

Steve Lacy Bad Habit new song stream
Steve Lacy, photo by Julian Klincewicz
June 29, 2022 | 10:43am ET

    Two weeks after announcing his sophomore album, Gemini RightsSteve Lacy has revealed the record is dropping on July 15th via RCA Records and shared the second single, “Bad Habit.”

    On the new track, Lacy channels Andre 3000’s The Love Below era, expressing regret over a relationship never getting off the ground due to his own inaction. Over funky synths and a grooving bassline, The Internet guitarist emphasizes the pain in a falsetto that cracks at times, singing, “I bite my tongue, it’s a bad habit/ Kinda mad that I didn’t take a stab at it/ Thought you were too good for me, my dear.”

    A new press release describes Gemini Rights as “an amalgamation” of references and influences including Caetano Veloso, the aforementioned The Love Below, the Beatles, Sly Stone, and his friends and bandmates in The Internet, adding that the album is “savage, hilarious, tender, sexy, gender fluid, heartbroken, forthright, polyamorous, full of longing, and wears its heart on its sleeve in the best ways possible.”

    Related Video

    “Bad Habit” was preceded by the lead single “Mercury.” Gemini Rights is the follow-up to Lacy’s 2019 debut solo effort, Apollo XX1. Pre-save the upcoming album here.

    Listen to Steve Lacy’s “Bad Habit” below.

