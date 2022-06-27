Even Steve-O Agrees Jackass Was “Legitimately a Bad Influence” on Kids

They say wisdom comes with age, and with the Jackass crew getting a bit longer in the tooth these days, Steve-O has finally looked back and admitted the hit MTV series was not exactly a great example for young fans in its early days. “I think in the beginning of Jackass, we were genuinely worth vilifying because back then they didn’t have YouTube or video on the internet and we were legitimately a bad influence,” the comedian said in a Thursday, June 16th interview for Mike Tyson’s podcast, Hotboxin’.

He went on to add, “When Jackass came out, little kids were showing up in hospitals all over the country and maybe the world because they saw us doing this crazy shit, and they wanted to do it themselves. So little kids everywhere got video cameras and started fucking themselves up… getting really hurt.”

However, more than two decades, countless spinoffs, and eight feature films later — including 2022’s Jackass Forever — Steve-O believes his wild shenanigans with Bam Margera, Johnny Knoxville, and the rest of the crew can no longer be blamed for the dangerous antics of kids these days.

“At the time you could really point to us being a bad influence,” he reiterated. “But I think over the years, because now that there’s so much YouTube, Ridiculousness, so much, it’s not our fucking fault anymore.” Stream Steve-O’s full interview with Tyson after the jump.

Following the success of Jackass Forever, Netflix unveiled the movie’s outtakes and previously unseen footage in Jackass 4.5 last May, including stunts involving a sewage condom, electric eels, and even and ill-advised skydiving mishap.

Meanwhile, a new iteration of Jackass is currently in the works at Paramount+, though it’s unclear at this point how many of the show’s original creators will be involved in the reboot.