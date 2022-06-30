Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Stranger Things 4 Score Announced, Stream Two New Tracks: Exclusive

Get an early listen of “What's the Internet” and “You're the Heart”

Stranger Things 4 Score
Stranger Things (Netflix)
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
June 30, 2022 | 9:00am ET

    As the release date for the second volume of Stranger Things 4 approaches, Texan musicians Kyle Dixon and Michael Stein have announced the release of the season’s official score.

    The score will be available digitally on July 1st, the same day the second volume premieres. To preview the release, Dixon and Stein have also shared two tracks titled “What’s the Internet” and “You’re the Heart” on Thursday (June 30th). Get an exclusive first listen via Consequence below.

    Dixon and Stein have been creating the sonic landscape of Stranger Things since the show’s first season. Tapping into an eerie world of synthesizers and vaguely ‘80s tones, the pair’s contributions to the Netflix original have undoubtedly helped shaped Stranger Things’ unique world and international success.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    The two musicians started making together under the name S U R V I V E in 2009 before being tapped to join Stranger Things. S U R V I V E, which sees Dixon and Stein utilizing field recordings and analog synths, remains active even as the duo’s career in Hollywood continues to take off.

    Stranger Things 4 – Original Score, out via Lakeshore Records and Invada Records, is an epic collection of 80 tracks from the two award-winning composers. You can pre-save the album here.

    Check out “What’s the Internet” and “You’re the Heart” below.

    Stranger Things 4 – Original Score Artwork:

    Stranger Things 4 Score Art

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Kero Kero Bonito Cryalot Icarus New EP Hell is Here Stream

Kero Kero Bonito's Sarah Bonito Announces Debut EP as Cryalot, Shares "Hell Is Here": Stream

June 30, 2022

maya hawke moss album therese single new watch listen stream

Maya Hawke Announces New Album Moss, Shares “Thérèse": Stream

June 29, 2022

luci debut single ash and dust stream music video watch listen

LUCI Pops Off on Debut Single "Ash & Dust": Stream

June 29, 2022

Tayla Parx Flowers new song stream

Tayla Parx Demands Her "Flowers" on New Single: Stream

June 29, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Stranger Things 4 Score Announced, Stream Two New Tracks: Exclusive

Menu Shop Search Sale