Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Netflix Debuts Epic New Trailer for Stranger Things 4 Vol. 2: Watch

The final two episodes of the season will debut on July 1st

stranger things 4 vol 2 new trailer
Stranger Things (Netflix)
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
June 21, 2022 | 10:50am ET

    In anticipation of Stranger Things 4 Vol. 2 arriving in less than two weeks, Netflix has dropped an explosive new trailer offering an extended look at the epic final two episodes.

    “I know you’re frightened. You’re terribly frightened by what you’ve seen,” says Dr. Brenner (Matthew Modine) at the beginning of the clip. “But I’m not gonna lie to you. Your friends are not prepared for this fight.”

    More resolved than ever, Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) vows to continue on. As Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill” plays in the background, each member of the Hawkins gang expresses their fear that “it might not work out for us this time” against their scariest villain yet. Watch the clip below.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Totaling more than four hours, Stranger Things 4 Vol. 2 is solely made up of a pair of episodes. in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, producer-director Shawn Levy described the conclusion of the season as “emotional as they are cinematic,” adding, “Holy shit, they are definitely a treat for the eyes, but they punch you right in the heart. So, that’s what I’ll say about that.”

    In our review of the long-anticipated Vol. 1 of Stranger Things 4, Senior Staff Writer Clint Worthington wrote that “it’s hard not to get swept up in the warm, cozy blanket of these familiar settings and endearing characters, and the sweeping blockbuster nature of the thing.”

    As usual, the season has made an impact on pop culture as a whole, with the Hawkins High Hellfire Club t-shirt becoming a coveted item of merch. Meanwhile, the aforementioned “Running Up That Hill” has sprinted all the way to No. 1 in the UK and No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100.

    Advertisement

    Stranger Things 4 Vol. 2 hits Netflix on July 1st.

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Bill Cosby guilty sexual assault 16 year old girl judy huth legal news

Bill Cosby Found Guilty of Sexually Assaulting 16-Year-Old Girl

June 21, 2022

rowan atkinson cancel culture job of comedy to offend man vs bee

Mr. Bean's Rowan Atkinson Slams Cancel Culture: "The Job of Comedy Is to Offend"

June 21, 2022

Jack White Tickets Supply Chain Issues 2022 Tour Dates

How to Get Tickets to Jack White's 2022 Tour

June 21, 2022

Kid Cudi Tickets To The Moon 2022 World Tour Dates Don Toliver

How to Get Tickets to Kid Cudi’s 2022 Tour

June 21, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Netflix Debuts Epic New Trailer for Stranger Things 4 Vol. 2: Watch

Menu Shop Search Sale