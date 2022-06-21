Netflix Debuts Epic New Trailer for Stranger Things 4 Vol. 2: Watch

In anticipation of Stranger Things 4 Vol. 2 arriving in less than two weeks, Netflix has dropped an explosive new trailer offering an extended look at the epic final two episodes.

“I know you’re frightened. You’re terribly frightened by what you’ve seen,” says Dr. Brenner (Matthew Modine) at the beginning of the clip. “But I’m not gonna lie to you. Your friends are not prepared for this fight.”

More resolved than ever, Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) vows to continue on. As Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill” plays in the background, each member of the Hawkins gang expresses their fear that “it might not work out for us this time” against their scariest villain yet. Watch the clip below.

Totaling more than four hours, Stranger Things 4 Vol. 2 is solely made up of a pair of episodes. in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, producer-director Shawn Levy described the conclusion of the season as “emotional as they are cinematic,” adding, “Holy shit, they are definitely a treat for the eyes, but they punch you right in the heart. So, that’s what I’ll say about that.”

In our review of the long-anticipated Vol. 1 of Stranger Things 4, Senior Staff Writer Clint Worthington wrote that “it’s hard not to get swept up in the warm, cozy blanket of these familiar settings and endearing characters, and the sweeping blockbuster nature of the thing.”

As usual, the season has made an impact on pop culture as a whole, with the Hawkins High Hellfire Club t-shirt becoming a coveted item of merch. Meanwhile, the aforementioned “Running Up That Hill” has sprinted all the way to No. 1 in the UK and No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Stranger Things 4 Vol. 2 hits Netflix on July 1st.