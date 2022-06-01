Menu
How to Buy the Stranger Things Hellfire Club T-Shirt

No D&D experience is required

stranger things hellfire club t-shirt how to buy
Stranger Things (Netflix)
June 1, 2022 | 11:54am ET

    Season 4 of Stranger Things premiered on Netflix this weekend, and the first episode had fans wishing they could join the Hellfire Club at Hawkins High School based on the t-shirts worn by the Dungeons & Dragons club alone. Thankfully, no D&D experience is required to live out part of that fantasy in real life, because the merch is actually available to purchase online.

    Without giving too much away, the Hellfire Club is led by the eccentric and charismatic Eddie Munson (played by Joe Quinn). Mike, Dustin, and Lucas join the society upon starting at their new school, and it becomes a strain on their relationship when it conflicts with another one of the gang’s interests.

    The design of the t-shirt in the episode falls in line with the ’80s callback of Stranger Things, with the raglan sleeve (more commonly known as a baseball tee) that was popular during that era — though the style actually originates from the 1800s, as Men’s Health points out.

    Although D&D has been increasing in popularity for quite some time, the Stranger Things Hellfire Club tee is sure to draw more interest with its eye-catching logo, which features the head of a devil, a flaming sword, dice from the game, and a mace.

    There are a few places to pick up the Hellfire Club t-shirt. For an officially licensed version, head over to Amazon. It’s also available at the Netflix store.

    Stranger Things Season 3
     Editor's Pick
    Stranger Things Recap: Before You Watch Season 4, Here’s What Happened In Season 3

    In a recent interview, Quinn revealed he got into character as Eddie Munson by listening to “a lot of heavy metal” — some of which appears on the soundtrack. Check out our review of the new season here, and find out why the new villain is the show’s best yet.

    For a more immersive Stranger Things experience, the former Nazi prison where part of Season 4 was shot is available to rent on Airbnb.

