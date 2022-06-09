$uicideboys$ Announce 2022 US Tour Featuring Code Orange, Knocked Loose, and More

Hip-hop duo $uicideboy$ have announced a 2022 US tour with some notable support acts from the heavy music scene, including Code Orange and Knocked Loose on select dates.

Additionally, JPEGMAFIA will play four shows to launch the tour, with Ski Mask, The Slump God, $not, Maxo Kream and DJ Scheme rounding out the bill on all dates of the trek. The outing kicks off August 2nd in Chicago and runs through October 1st in Phoenix. A one-off Halloween show on October 31st at Red Rocks in Denver will take place a month after the main tour wraps.

$uicideboy$ share the bill with both Knocked Loose and Code Orange on September 10th in Akron, Ohio, before reconvening for three consecutive shows together: September 16th in Indianapolis, September 17th in St. Louis, and September 18th in Cincinnati. The respective hardcore bands will individually support select dates before and after that three-show run. Get tickets to all upcoming shows via Ticketmaster beginning Friday, June 10th.

The tour will come after the release of $uicideboy$’s newly announced album Sing Me a Lullaby My Sweet Temptation, out July 29th. The lead single “THE_EVIL_THAT_MEN_DO” already racked up 5 million Spotify streams after dropping last month, and a new song called “Escape from BABYLON” is out on Friday (June 10th).

Below you can see the full list of $uicideboy$ US tour dates. Get tickets here.

$uicideboy$ 2022 US Tour Dates:

08/02 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion *

08/05 – Detroit, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre *

08/06 – Minneapolis, MN @ Somerset Amphitheater * %

08/07 – Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater *

08/08 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena +

08/10 – Albuquerque, MN @ Isleta Amphitheater +

08/12 – San Diego, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre +

08/13 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium +

08/14 – Sacramento, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre +

08/15 – Reno, NV @ Reno Events Center +

08/17 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena +

08/18 – Boise, ID @ Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater !

08/19 – Portland, OR @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum !

08/21 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre !

08/23 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Zoo Amphitheater !

08/24 – Kansas City, MO @ Azura Amphitheater !

08/26 – Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater !

08/27 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion !

08/28 – Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall !

08/31 – Tampa, FL @ Yuengling Center !

09/01 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place Amphitheater !

09/03 – New Orleans, LA @ UNO Lakefront Arena !

09/06 – Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion ^

09/07 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE Outdoor #

09/09 – Boston, MA @ Xfinity Center #

09/10 – Akron, OH @ Blossom Music Center ^

09/11 – Toronto, ON @ Rolling Loud Festival

09/13 – Brooklyn, NY @ The Brooklyn Mirage #

09/16 – Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Music Center ^

09/17 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater ^

09/18 – Cincinnati, OH @ PromoWest Pavilion at Ovation ^

09/20 – Norfolk, VA @ Chartway Arena #

09/21 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion #

09/23 – Nashville, TN @ Municipal Auditorium #

09/24 – Atlanta, GA @ Lakewood Amphitheatre #

09/26 – San Antonio, TX @ Freeman Coliseum #

09/27 – El Paso, TX @ El Paso County Coliseum #

09/29 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum #

09/30 – Las Vegas, NV @ Thomas & Mack Center #

10/01 – Phoenix, AZ @ Phoenix Raceway #

10/31 – Denver, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

* = w/ JPEGMAFIA, Ski Mask, The Slump God, $not, Maxo Kream, and DJ Scheme

+ = w/ Knocked Loose, Ski Mask, The Slump God, $not, Maxo Kream, and DJ Scheme

^ = w/ Knocked Loose, Code Orange, Ski Mask, The Slump God, $not, Maxo Kream, and DJ Scheme

# = w/ Code Orange, Ski Mask, The Slump God, $not, Maxo Kream, and DJ Scheme

! = w/ Ski Mask, The Slump God, $not, Maxo Kream, and DJ Scheme

% = no Maxo Kream