Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

67 Essential Tours to Catch in Summer 2022

Nothing says summer like live music

summer 2022 tour dates concerts tickets essential acts
Artwork by Steven Fiche and Ben Kaye
Advertisement
Advertisement
Consequence Staff
June 23, 2022 | 2:01pm ET

    We may be midway through the year (already?!), but we’re only at the start of peak concert season. Summer brings with it numerous opportunities to catch your favorite musicians — many of whom who have been waiting two years to put these shows on the road.

    So get ready for a summer filled with live music as 2022 tours wind their way through North America. Below, we’ve listed off 67 acts that you won’t want to miss at your local venues, amphitheaters, stadiums, or Vegas casinos. For more on the latest news in live music, make sure to check out this page for continuous updates.

    Alan Jackson

    Advertisement

    Alan Jackson tickets Last Call One More for the Road Tour 2022

    Alan Jackson, photo by David McClister

    Months after revealing his diagnosis with nerve damage disorder Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease, Alan Jackson will embark on the “Last Call: One More for the Road” tour. He says this isn’t farewell, but there might not be too many more chances to catch the 63-year-old country legend. — Wren Graves

    Get tickets via Ticketmaster.

    Alanis Morissette w/ Garbage

    Alanis Morissette 2022 tour with Garbage

    Alanis Morissette has extended last year’s Jagged Little Pill anniversary tour with another victory lap across North America, and fortunately for us, Garbage are returning for the ride. While Morissette celebrates her magnum opus, Shirley Manson and company are promoting 2021’s stellar No Gods No Masters. — Carys Anderson

    Advertisement

    Get tickets via Ticketmaster.

    Alice in Chains and Breaking Benjamin w/ BUSH

    Breaking Benjamin Alice in Chains Bush 2022 tour

    Breaking Benjamin (photo by Amy Harris), Alice in Chains (photo by Mathieu Bredeau) and Bush (photo by Heather Kaplan)

    Three rock heavyweights are sharing the bill on a tour that features a succession of prominent acts. This year marks the 30th anniversary of Alice in Chains’ landmark 1992 sophomore album, Dirt, while Bush broke onto the scene shortly after with their massive debut, 1994’s Sixteen Stone. Breaking Benjamin, meanwhile, have been mainstays on rock radio throughout the 21st century. — Spencer Kaufman

    Get tickets via Ticketmaster.

    Arcade Fire w/ Beck and Feist

    arcade fire tour beck feist

    Feist (photo by Norman Wong), Arcade Fire (photo by Rich Fury), and Beck (photo by Philip Cosores)

    Advertisement

    Going to this tour won’t make your tiredness go away or your back stop hurting, but it will capture some of the epic majesty of your high school and college playlists. Besides, the more recent discographies from all three artists are full of winning songs, especially Arcade Fire’s WE, an uneven album that nevertheless contains some of their best singles in years. — W.G.

    Get tickets via Ticketmaster.

    Anthrax and Black Label Society

    Anthrax Black Label Society tour

    Anthrax’s Scott Ian (photo by Amy Harris) and Black Label Society’s Zakk Wylde (photo by Antonio Marino Jr.)

    Metal veterans Anthrax and Black Label Society both bring the heavy, but in very different ways, making for an intriguing bill. While Anthrax are among the Big 4 of thrash metal, Zakk Wylde’s BLS bring the groove — but each act also brings the fun. Throw in opener Hatebreed, and you have one helluva bill. — S.K.

    Advertisement

    Get tickets via Ticketmaster.

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

tours tickets on sale manchester orchestra jack white judas priest kid cudi

Tours on Sale This Week: Jack White, Kid Cudi, Judas Priest, Manchester Orchestra, and More

June 23, 2022

Keith Urban Tickets The Speed of Now World Tour summer 2022 Dates North America Ingrid Andress Shows

How to Get Tickets to Keith Urban's 2022 Tour

June 22, 2022

the hollywood vampires johnny depp euoropean tour 2023 alice cooper joe perry

The Hollywood Vampires (Johnny Depp, Alice Cooper, Joe Perry) Reunite and Announce Tour

June 22, 2022

Nova Twins tour

Nova Twins Announce Fall 2022 North American Tour

June 22, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

67 Essential Tours to Catch in Summer 2022

Menu Shop Search Sale