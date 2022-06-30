Summer Gear Guide: Indoor, Outdoor and Festival Essentials for Music Lovers

It’s summer, which means it’s time for beaches, BBQs, live music, and meticulously-planned outfits. Whether you’re gearing up to hit the festival circuit or simply ready to treat yourself to a summertime splurge, we’ve gathered some of the best gear summer 2022 has to offer.

From outdoor essentials to equipment to deck out the refuge of the air-conditioned indoors, we’ve got recommendations for whatever your summer has in store. And for an even cooler summer, check out the Consequence shop for CBD goodies and stylish merch, including our recently-launched festival collection, all of which is available here.

Check out the full gear guide, with individual reviews from Consequence editors, below.

Outdoor Essentials:

The Ukiah Tailgater II ($599.99): The Ukiah Tailgater II makes the fire jump when the beat drops. Think of it as the best portable Bluetooth speaker you’ve ever had that happens to be an easy-to-use fire pit — or a sweet propane fire pit that happens to be a killer Bluetooth sound system (12V, 100 watt sound system with two 3.5-inch marine grade speakers and a subwoofer). With Ukiah’s patented “reactive flame technology” and Beat to Music Mode, the flames dance to whatever’s playing through the built-in sound system, adding a new level of party to your outdoor ambiance. Charge the battery, connect your liquid propane tank with the included quick-connect adapter, and wirelessly link your phone, and you’ll have your own portable pyrotechnic show.

It’s an undeniably nifty centerpiece for your next backyard party, camping trip, or tailgating hang that also provides incredible audio quality to soundtrack your experience. Plus, it’s all packaged in a rugged, weather resistant, powder-coated steel body that’s light enough to take with you on any adventures. You can even add a cast iron, double-sided griddle and grill cooktop accessory to turn the Tailgater II into a camping stove. Pick one up (and check out their variety of other models, including fire only, pure audio, and tabletop designs) via their official site.

Ray-Ban Stories ($299.00): Picture this: You’re at the outdoor amphitheater watching your favorite band rip the best set you’ve ever seen. You’ve got an (age-appropriate) drink in your left hand and are furiously gesturing with your right. How are you going to capture the moment without pulling out your phone and sacrificing your beverage or necessary dancing hand? Enter Ray-Ban Stories, which let you stay in the moment while taking epic pictures and videos with dual cameras and a built-in microphone. When it’s time to post, the glasses are directly linked to your Facebook account for easy file management, while discreet speakers also allow for phone calls or quick TikTok sessions. Check them out via Amazon.

Festival Essentials:

Vibes Hi-Fidelity Earplugs ($26.95): Summer is arguably the best time for live music. From huge, weekend-spanning festivals to local bands playing the bar patios, being outside and enjoying a performance is alongside BBQs and beaches. But, much like every other great joy in life, live music has an aspect of danger. So, at risk of sounding like a dad, please protect your hearing and wear some earplugs. We hear that they’re actually pretty punk rock.

Vibes Hi-Fidelity Earplugs sound a whole hell of a lot better than the disposables and are much more discrete, so as not to disrupt your carefully-constructed concert fit. With three sizes, they’re guaranteed to feel good in your ear and stay locked in, no matter how hard you headbang. Pick them up via Amazon.