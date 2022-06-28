Superorganism Unveil New Single “Into the Sun” with Stephen Malkmus and More: Stream

Superorganism have gathered an eclectic guest roster for their latest single “Into the Sun,” off their upcoming second album, World Wide Pop. Their biggest single from this album cycle yet — at least based on its headcount — features Pavement frontman Stephen Malkmus, Japanese actor and musician Gen Hoshino, French artist and former tourmate Pi Ja Ma, and producer Axel Concato.

“Into the Sun” is paired with an animation-based music video that puts visuals to the song’s bugged-out musings and “world spinnin’ round and round” refrain. Directed by AEVA, and a mix of 2D and 3D animation by Neirin Best and Nicholas Barnes, the visual follows a concept developed by the band that guitarist Harry said “stemmed from the lyric about being a fruit fly, watching the world go by, whilst nature and time flow by around you. We liked the idea that the seed planted by one person can grow into a tree that is enjoyed by another, and that the fruit of that tree provides the seed of the next.” He also points out to a must-catch cameo that flies on-screen throughout the song: “Gen Hoshino as a fly buzzing around cracks me up too.” Check out the music video below.

Harry added, “The whole record is all about combining different worlds and scales, so it was a real thrill to be able to mix Gen into a track with Malkmus and Pi Ja Ma. It’s a carefree song, somewhat about being in your own bubble, so bringing those French, American, and Japanese artists into that world reconnects the SuperO universe with these other bubbles — a bit of a multiverse!”

Advertisement

Related Video

The new single marks the second collaboration on the band’s forthcoming set for two of the track’s featured performers: Pi Ja Ma appeared on World Wide Pop‘s lead single “Teenager” in March, while Malkmus contributed to the subsequent offering “It’s Raining.” Vocalist Orono recalled that “it all came together super naturally, a cute little lovebug song moment.”

World Wide Pop arrives on July 15th via Domino along with the guest-free singles “crushed.zip” and “On & On,” also out now. Pre-orders are ongoing. The band is also set to embark on a North American and European tour kicking off in September. Grab your seats via Ticketmaster.