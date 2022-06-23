Sylvan Esso Step Into the Future on New Single “Your Reality”: Stream

Sylvan Esso have officially entered a new era. Following the release of their thematically intertwined first three albums, the electronic duo are ready to move on with the new single “Your Reality.”

In a statement, Amelia Meath and Nick Sanborn described Sylvan Esso, What Now, and Free Love as a trilogy. With the triad complete, “Your Reality” allowed Sylvan Esso to push past their established sound in order to see “how weird we can take it,” as Sanborn said, “How bare and strange something can be.” As such, the single bubbles with intricate percussion as Meath ponders the state of the world. “Were there rules originally, or are we learning how to be?” she asks. In the background, a chorus of vocals decidedly respond, “No rules.” Listen to “Your Reality” below.

Before “Your Reality,” Sylvan Esso returned with the May single “Sunburn.” Still, even while moving onto a new era, the duo have been happy to keep celebrating 2020’s Free Love: In February, they performed album cut “Ferris Wheel” on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, and soon after, they caught up with Consequence to discuss the album before it competed for Best Dance/Electronic Album at this year’s Grammys. This summer, they’ll open up for ODESZA on tour. Tickets to those shows are on sale now via Ticketmaster.

