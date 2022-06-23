Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Sylvan Esso Step Into the Future on New Single “Your Reality”: Stream

In which the electronic pop duo ponder the state of the world

sylvan esso your reality stream
Sylvan Esso, photo by Bobby Strickland
Advertisement
Advertisement
June 23, 2022 | 9:26am ET

    Sylvan Esso have officially entered a new era. Following the release of their thematically intertwined first three albums, the electronic duo are ready to move on with the new single “Your Reality.”

    In a statement, Amelia Meath and Nick Sanborn described Sylvan Esso, What Nowand Free Love as a trilogy. With the triad complete, “Your Reality” allowed Sylvan Esso to push past their established sound in order to see “how weird we can take it,” as Sanborn said, “How bare and strange something can be.” As such, the single bubbles with intricate percussion as Meath ponders the state of the world. “Were there rules originally, or are we learning how to be?” she asks. In the background, a chorus of vocals decidedly respond, “No rules.” Listen to “Your Reality” below. 

    Before “Your Reality,” Sylvan Esso returned with the May single “Sunburn.” Still, even while moving onto a new era, the duo have been happy to keep celebrating 2020’s Free Love: In February, they performed album cut “Ferris Wheel” on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, and soon after, they caught up with Consequence to discuss the album before it competed for Best Dance/Electronic Album at this year’s Grammys. This summer, they’ll open up for ODESZA on tour. Tickets to those shows are on sale now via Ticketmaster

    Advertisement
    Related Video

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

voxtrot kindergarten origins new song stream

Voxtrot Share Origins of New Song "Kindergarten": Exclusive

June 23, 2022

megadeth we'll be back stream

Megadeth Announce New Album The Sick, the Dying... and the Dead!, Unveil Lead Single "We'll Be Back": Stream

June 23, 2022

marketa irglova lila my roots go deep stream

Marketa Irglova Announces New Album LILA, Shares "My Roots Go Deep": Stream

June 22, 2022

Through The Soil II Compilation Charity Faye Webster Julien Baker Tomberlin

Julien Baker, Faye Webster, and Tomberlin Contribute to Charity Compilation Through the Soil II: Stream

June 22, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Sylvan Esso Step Into the Future on New Single "Your Reality": Stream

Menu Shop Search Sale