SZA Shares Deluxe Edition of Ctrl for Fifth Anniversary: Stream

Containing seven unreleased tracks

SZA, photo by Blair Caldwell
June 9, 2022 | 12:11pm ET

    Earlier this week, SZA teased an expanded edition of her stellar first and only album, Ctrl, on social media, and today she delivered with a deluxe set containing seven unreleased tracks. Stream it below via Apple Music or Spotify.

    Now clocking in at 22 songs, the album features an alternate version of the Grammy-nominated “Love Galore” along with “2AM,” “Miles,” “Percolator,” “Tread Carefully,” “Awkward,” and “Jodie.” On Twitter, the New Jersey-raised singer made sure to clarify the songs come from her unreleased vault. “Everything made in 2014-2016/17,” she wrote. “Not new lol to be absolutely clear.”

    Although fans continue to await official word about SZA’s follow-up to Ctrl, she told Vogue the album is “finally ready to go, more than I’ve ever felt before” at Met Gala. She added, “So this summer will be a SZA Summer.”

    Related Video

    Despite not dropping a full project in half a decade, the TDE artist has remained busy over the past year. In addition to teaming up with Summer Walker and Cardi B on “No Love” and hopping on Kali Uchis’ “fue mejor” remix, she’s released loosies including “The Anonymous Ones” and the trio of SoundCloud singles “Joni,” “I Hate You,” and “Nightbird.”

    Earlier this week, SZA was announced as a headliner for Day N Vegas 2022

    Ctrl (Deluxe) Artwork:

    sza ctrl deluxe artwork

    Ctrl (Deluxe) Tracklist:
    01. Supermodel
    02. Love Galore (feat. Travis Scott)
    03. Doves in the Wind (feat. Kendrick Lamar)
    04. Drew Barrymore
    05. Prom
    06. The Weekend
    07. Go Gina
    08. Garden (Say It Like Dat)
    09. Broken Clocks
    10. Anything
    11. Wavy (Interlude) (feat. James Fauntleroy)
    12. Normal Girl
    13. Pretty Little Birds (feat. Isaiah Rashad)
    14. 20 Something
    15. Love Galore (Alt Version)
    16. 2AM
    17. Miles
    18. Percolator
    19. Tread Carefully
    20. Awkward
    21. Jodie

