Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Tame Impala Covers The Strokes’ “Last Nite” at Primavera Sound: Watch

The Strokes were forced to postpone their appearance at the festival after a member of the band tested positive for COVID-19

The Strokes Tame Impala
The Strokes (Heather Kaplan) / Tame Impala (Amy Price)
Advertisement
Advertisement
June 2, 2022 | 10:50pm ET

    After a member of The Strokes tested positive for COVID-19, the band was forced to postpone its appearance at Primavera Sound this weekend. To help fill the void, Tame Impala covered “Last Nite” during their own headlining set on Friday night. Watch fan-captured footage below.

    The Strokes were originally set to headline Primavera Sound on Saturday, but were forced to postpone their appearance until next weekend due to “an ongoing positive COVID-19 case in the band.” (The Strokes were also forced to scrap last weekend’s set at Boston Calling; they were replaced by Nine Inch Nails at the last minute.)

    As of now, The Strokes are set to play Primavera Sound on Saturday, June 10th. They’re also confirmed to play Los Angeles’ This Ain’t No Picnic in September.

    Advertisement

    Editor’s Note: Visit our new Live section to stay up to date on the latest tour announcements and festival news. Also sign up for our live music newsletter for access to exclusive pre-sale codes and more.

    Advertisement

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Harry Styles Apple

Harry Styles Brings Back Apple's Iconic Silhouette Ad, Donates Paycheck to IRC

June 2, 2022

alison krauss robert plant live

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Kick Off Tour with Led Zeppelin and Everly Brothers Covers: Setlist + Video

June 2, 2022

young thug denied bond

Judge Declares Young Thug a Potential "Danger to the Community," Denies Request for Bond

June 2, 2022

tickets on sale marcus king jimmy eat world seventeen melvins

Tours On Sale This Week: Marcus King, Godspeed You! Black Emperor, Jimmy Eat World & More

June 2, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Tame Impala Covers The Strokes' "Last Nite" at Primavera Sound: Watch

Menu Shop Search Sale