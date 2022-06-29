Tayla Parx Demands Her “Flowers” on New Single: Stream

Over the past decade, Tayla Parx’s work as both a solo artist and a hitmaking songwriter for the likes of Ariana Grande and BTS has earned her the right to demand recognition. That’s the concept of her new single, “Flowers,” out today, June 29th, via her own TaylaMade Records.

The uptempo track is brimming with confidence and demonstrates Parx’s talent for simple, yet effective pop songwriting. “I go Aretha when I get my respect,” she pronounces. “So if you’re coming for me, know you better come correct/ I’m big on promises, it’s never a threat.”

“‘Flowers’ is about living your life in the present and showing your loved ones, including YOURSELF, how much they mean to you in the now instead of waiting until it’s too late,” said Parx in a statement. “Flowers represent life and living, and the song represents my desire to celebrate every part of my life, no matter how big or small. Go get yourself some flowers now!”

The new song follows Parx’s April release “Rich,” which itself marked the singer’s first solo single since her late 2020 album Coping Mechanisms, the follow-up to her breakout debut album We Need to Talk. Although Parx hasn’t announced her next project yet, she recently posted a photo from a studio session in Jamaica.